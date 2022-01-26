The Fed prepares the interest rate hike for March

Listen to the audio version of the article

Everything is ready for March, or almost. The Federal Reserve has repeatedly signaled its willingness to raise interest rates again, to counteract high inflation largely linked – contrary to what happens in the Eurozone – to overheated demand, to be curbed. At the January meeting of the monetary policy committee, the FOMC is almost certain that these indications will be strengthened.

Unique expectations

The expectations of investors and analysts are quite unique. Moreover, the Fed has indicated – through the median of the forecasts of the individual components of the FOMC – at least three increases this year, and the president Jerome Powell has not ruled out a possible acceleration in the event that the dynamics of prices require it.

Falling market expectations

MARKET INFLATION EXPECTATIONS Loading …

It won’t be a real squeeze. Monetary policy will remain rather expansionary. The urgency, at this stage, is to govern inflation expectations and bring them back to the 2% target to be achieved “on average”. The simple change in the US central bank’s stance has already brought longer-term market measures back to 2% or in the immediate vicinity. Only the five-year expectations – expressed by the differential between the yields of index-linked and non-indexed securities – remain partially above even the 2.5% threshold: an unusual phenomenon that indicates a certain persistence of slightly higher inflation in the coming months .

Busy at levels that are not yet optimal

NUMBER OF NON-AGRICULTURAL EMPLOYEES Loading …

After words, deeds are needed, and therefore the Fed will have to deliver, as they say in the language of central banks. He cannot exaggerate, however. The situation of the labor market is not yet optimal: the number of employees, as well as the participation rate, has not yet reached the pre-crisis level – while the GDP has exceeded it – also due to the tendency of many workers to abandon the employment because preferences in relation to free time have changed. Achieving a level of labor market conditions consistent with maximum employment (as assessed by the Fed) is a necessary element for the US central bank to start raising rates. It will therefore be important to assess how Powell will describe the situation in the labor market at the press conference.

Very low short-term yields

THE PERFORMANCE CURVE FROM 2020 Loading …

In any case, it cannot be imagined that the Fed, faced with overheated demand, will remain stationary for long only because the labor market has not yet reached its maximum level; and not only because a level (dynamically assessed) “consistent” with the objective is sufficient. Financial conditions remain rather accommodative, too much for demand to slow down, even slightly: upstream, yields have risen approaching pre-crisis levels, but especially in longer maturities, while shorter maturities – those that “make” monetary policy – they remain at rather low levels, perhaps also due to the purchases of securities, which are still in progress even though they are destined to go to zero. The effective exchange rate of the dollar also remained stable, with a very slight tendency to decline.