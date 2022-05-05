The Fed raised the interest rate by half a point, the highest rise in 20 years

In another major effort to bring down the highest inflation in 40 years, the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) sraised the interest rate this Wednesday half a point, to 0.75%-1%, the biggest increase in two decades, although he ruled out, for now more aggressive rises as had been speculated in recent weeks.

“Inflation is too high”Fed Chairman Jerome H. Powell said at a news conference. “We understand the hardship it is causing and we are moving quickly to reduce it. We have both the tools we need and the determination it will take to restore price stability on behalf of American families and businesses.”

Rate hike is steepest since 2000 and the second of seven increases planned for this year. Powell added that additional interest rate hikes of up to 0.5 percentage point are “on the table” in coming months, but also said the Fed board has not seriously discussed even higher interest rate hikes.

The chairman of the Fed said that inflation “is flattening out” and ruled out for now the possibility of increases of 75 basis points to further speed up the process, as some experts predicted.



Construction costs increased in the United States. AFP photo

Inflation

Faced with rising prices, which in March reached 8.5% annualizedand a hot labor market with a record number of job openings, the Fed is betting that a steady series of rate hikes will reduce inflation, cool the economy and put the coronavirus recovery on a more sustainable footing, at a time when great uncertainty looms in the global economy.

The outlook facing the Fed is not easy. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed up energy prices and the impact is strongly felt at the pumps, in a country where everyone moves by car and much of the merchandise is transported by truck.

The closures caused by the new wave of Covid in China also triggered additional problems for the supply chain that had already been hit by two years of the pandemic.

“The invasion of Ukraine by Russia is causing enormous human and economic hardship. The implications for the US economy are highly uncertain,” she said.

Powell said he understood that the stakes are high for Americans, many of whom have never lived in an era of inflation.



Jerome Powell, head of the Fed. AFP photo

The increase in the interest rate will make borrowing more expensive for households and businesses, especially mortgage rates, which have already been rising. Americans are used to buying everything in long-term installments, especially their homes.

The highest cost of loans tend to cool the economy weighing on business and consumer spending, and should ultimately lead to lower prices overall, especially for necessities like housing, food and fuel.

“It’s our job to make sure that inflation of that nasty high nature doesn’t take root in the economy,” Powell said.

“The process of getting there involves higher fees: higher mortgage rates and higher borrowing rates, things like that. It’s not going to be pretty either, but everyone will be better off in the end. Everyone. Particularly people on fixed incomes and at the bottom of the income distribution will be better off with stable prices.”

The risks

The Fed must move in a delicate balance. For one thing, it must phase out its historic support for the economy, which began during the peak of business and industry shutdowns during the pandemic, when 20 million people lost jobs.

But policymakers need to move slowly and not too forcefully, or rates could rise too quickly. prompt companies to lay people off or send the country into recession.

Powell, however, ruled out a serious and sustained cooldown. The US economy is “strong. Nothing suggests that it is close to or vulnerable to a recession,” he stressed. “Of course, taking into account the events in the world, the disappearance of the effects of budget policy and the rise in rates, we could see a slower economic activity,” he qualified.

The Fed also announced that it will start reducing its holdings in bonds from June. Currently, the central bank accumulates a total of 9 trillion dollars in US debt. In June, July and August, the Fed will divest $30 billion in Treasury bills and $17.5 billion in mortgage-backed securities each month.

Starting in September, these monthly figures will rise to $60 billion and $35 billion respectively, and the process will end when levels considered “slightly above” what the bank considers “ample reserves” are reached.

In announcing the measures, Powell noted that the Fed continues to believe that inflation will gradually return. to 2% target that the agency gave itself, as the cost of credit rises, but it will remain “very attentive to inflationary risks.”

Wall Street reacted positively to the announcements and to Powell’s comments.

An anticipated effect of the Fed interest rate hike is that the demand for the dollar as a safe haven worldwide increased. Investments in emerging markets could decline. Also a stronger dollar means lower commodity prices. That could be a threat to countries that produce raw materials like Argentina.