The Fed will not scare the markets indeed it could lead to this movement

As written in recent weeks, the October low is correlated with the Christmas rally and then a bullish extension until the first ten days of May. The point in time to wait for a correction is between the first ten days of January and that of March. In fact, precisely in this period of time, in the historical series from 1898 to today, significant bearish spirals have been formed several times.

What to wait for tomorrow from the American Central Bank? The Fed will not scare the markets on the contrary. We do not believe that there can be shocks to the downside, on the contrary, this could be the driver to start the current bullish phase with further strength.

Let’s proceed step by step.

At 5:55 pm on December 14th we read the following prices:

Dax Future

15,466

Eurostoxx Future

4,145

Ftse Eb Future

26,555

S&P 500 Index

4,614.64.

Our annual forecast

In red, our annual forecast for the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2021.

In blue the chart of the American markets up to 10 December.



What is our forecast for this week?

Bullish side phase between Monday and Tuesday and then rise until Friday, where the weekly high is expected. A self-adjustment is likely in progress and the retracement / side phase will be expected between Wednesday and Thursday.

Prices expected for the week

Dax Future

minimum area 15,430 / 15,601

area of ​​maximum 16,056 / 16,345

Eurostoxx Future

minimum area 4.170 / 4.238

area of ​​maximum 4,290 / 4,378

Ftse Mib Future

area of ​​minimum 26,600 / 26,805

area of ​​maximum 27,555 / 27,900

S&P 500 Index

minimum area 4,620 / 4,678

area of ​​maximum 4,721 / 4,804.

The Fed will not scare the markets on the contrary it could make them accelerate to the upside

Below is the price map to keep the pulse of the situation.

Dax Future

Bullish trend until we see a daily close below 15,369. Long lasting drops only with a weekly close of less than 15,144.

Eurostoxx Future

Bullish trend until there is a daily close below 4.177. Long lasting drops only with a weekly close below 4,076.

Ftse Mib Future

Bullish trend until we see a daily close below 26.625. Lasting reductions only with a weekly close of less than 26,030.

S&P 500 Index

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 4,710.30. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close below 4,540.

Position to hold for multidays trading:

Long in progress since the opening on 13 December.

How could Wednesday’s trading day be played out?

Side phase for most of the day and then bullish acceleration until the close.