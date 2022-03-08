The federal government will transfer to Puerto Rico three prisoners linked to the murder of Héctor “Macho” Camacho

The federal government will transfer, this week, three people convicted at the federal level against whom charges will be filed for their alleged involvement in the murder of the former boxer Hector “Macho” Camachowho was shot on November 20, 2012 while waiting in a car in Bayamón.

The Lieutenant Colonel Roberto RiveraAssistant Commissioner for Criminal Investigations Police Bureauconfirmed to The new day what these three people, who are serving sentences in federal prisons for other crimes, will arrive on the island this week. The Justice Department could file criminal charges sometime this week or next.

“I understand that these three people must arrive in Puerto Rico today. If I remember correctly, I understand that Justice announced the transfer (of these people) on Friday. These people are serving sentences in the United States for other crimes although, at the time of the murder (of Camacho), they were free”, The official highlighted by telephone, who did not offer the names of the convicts.

“These people are the ones who are going to file charges (for Camacho’s murder),” added Rivera.

On the night of the events, Camacho was in the passenger side of a car and was waiting for his friend, Adrián Alberto Mojica Marrero, after leaving the Azuquita business on highway PR-167 when unknown individuals approached the vehicle and opened fire on him. both of them.

Mojica Marrero died at the scene, while Camacho passed away four days later.

A few days after the events occurred, the Police arrested Jesús Naranjo Adorno and Joshua Méndez Romero, who were found driving a bus identical to the one described, which was observed fleeing the scene. However, the Bayamón prosecutor’s office did not file charges due to lack of evidence.

The new day tried to get a reaction from the Department of Justice but, so far, the calls have not been returned.