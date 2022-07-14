The federal lower house will propose $2,633 million in PAN funds for Puerto Rico

Washington D.C. – The Appropriations Committee of the United States House of Representatives recommended an allocation of $2.633 million for the Nutrition Assistance Program (PAN) of Puerto Rico, during the federal fiscal year 2022-2023.

The funds proposed by the Appropriations Committee represent a slight increase in the nearly $2.5 billion that the Island obtains – not counting the emergency funds approved during the COVID-19 pandemic – during this federal fiscal year.

Gone would have been the claim of the government of Peter Pierluisithe resident commissioner in Washington, Jennifer GonzalezPuerto Rican congressmen and other federal legislators to increase PAN appropriations by $1,000 million annually.

This federal fiscal year, the base allocation that Puerto Rico receives from the PAN increased by $463 million as a result of reevaluating the “economic food plan”, known in English as the Thrifty Food Plan (TFP), which orders a review of the cost of a nutritious diet and Low cost.

Until June, in addition, the government of Puerto Rico received funds for the PAN from an emergency allocation of $966 million to deal with the COVID-19 emergency. The end of that allocation has led to a reduction in the food assistance received by nearly 1.5 million people in Puerto Rico.

The government of Puerto Rico and members of Congress are pressing for the Island to be included in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which is the one that exists in the states and can represent hundreds of millions of additional dollars for the Island. That debate would have been left for 2023, when the federal farm bill will be renewed.

Commissioner González, in a press release, said that it is expected that the federal lower house can approve the budget on agricultural matters, which includes food assistance allocations, before the August recess, which begins at the end of the day on August 29. July.

Legislation adopted in the Appropriations Committee, which guides the content of the budget, includes $24 million for construction of a 1,400-Soldier training building at the US Army Reserve Center at Fort Buchanan.

Also included is $14.5 million for repairs and maintenance of National Guard buildings at Camp Santiago.

According to the commissioner, the Appropriations Committee also approved $3.76 million to replace the Visitors Center – and headquarters of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) in the National Wildlife Refuge. Wild Cabo Rojo. The total cost of the project is $9 million.

The Appropriations Committee has also authorized $2.38 million for the acquisition of 364 cuerdas of land for the El Yunque National Forest and $500,000 for the United States Geological Survey to continue efforts to update the seismic hazard maps of Puerto Rico.

Another item in the proposed budget includes $365,000 in operations and maintenance funds for the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), including $50,000 for San Juan Bay.

Commissioner González also highlighted language included for the federal Department of Housing (HUD) to evaluate “the income limits used to determine eligibility for federal affordable housing programs in Puerto Rico and to evaluate the federal aid offered for the section program 8″.

He also said that there are texts that recognize the importance of the collapsed Arecibo radio telescope and continue efforts to collect data in Puerto Rico and territories of the United States to update seismic hazard map models.