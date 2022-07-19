The federal project to call a plebiscite in Puerto Rico is translated into Spanish

Washington DC– The chairman of the Natural Resources Committee, Democrat Raúl Grijalva (Arizona), released today a Spanish translation of the bill that would regulate a plebiscite on the political status of Puerto Rico, which will go to a vote on Wednesday in his committee.

In releasing the document, the Natural Resources Committee warned that it is an “unofficial” translation.

The Committee, at the same time, published in Spanish the press release on Friday in which it officially announced the presentation in the House of Representatives of bill 8393, which proposes a plebiscite on November 5, 2023 between free association, independence and statehood.

The legislation was presented by Grijalva, with the co-sponsorship of Democrats Steny Hoyer (camera majority leader), Nydia Velázquez and Darren Soto, as well as Resident Commissioner in Washington, Jenniffer González, who is Republican.

If approved in the plenary session of the House of Representatives, it would be the first time that this legislative body proposes a plebiscite on status alternatives that seeks to end the current territorial or colonial status.

Read the document:

Translation into Spanish of the bill that would regulate a plebiscite on the status of Puerto Rico by El Nuevo Día on Scribd

You can also read the Spanish translation of the legislation here.