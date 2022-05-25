The Federal Prosecutor’s Office responds to Raphy Pina after allegations of persecution against reggaeton exponents | Federal

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Puerto Rico today denied that the case against music producer Rafael “Raphy” Pina Nieves has to do with some kind of persecution against the musical genre of reggaeton.

This after the expressions made yesterday by the producer after receiving a sentence by federal judge Francisco Besosa of three years and five months in jail, three years of probation and a fine of $150,000 for illegal possession of weapons.

“What do you have to react to the allegations that there is an exploit against the reggaeton genre?” Asked a journalist at a press conference held today by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on the arrest of 17 members of a gang which was run by drug trafficker Carlos Manuel Cotto Cruz, known as “Wasa”.

“The case is against Rafael Pina for his criminal acts,” responded the Deputy Chief of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, Héctor Ramírez Carbó.

Ramírez Carbó insisted that yesterday “justice was done.”

“Mr. Pina is not above the law,” he reiterated.

The federal agent declined to comment on the anticipated appeal process that the music producer’s defense will enter.

“We will be preparing to present our arguments,” he said.

Leaving the sentencing hearing yesterday, Pina Nieves looked remorseful and annoyed by the comments that the prosecutors made in court about some shots that were fired prior to a Daddy Yankee concert in 2019 at the Puerto Rico Coliseum.

According to Pina Nieves, the Prosecutor’s comments were a way to discredit reggaeton. “They wanted to paint reggaeton as if it were from the underworld. When will they end that theory?” Pina Nieves questioned.

“They have investigated me since 2018, my people, for drug trafficking, for money laundering. They have tried to link me in one way or another (to crime) for my boats, for my luxury,” added the producer.

The music producer turned himself in to federal authorities and was held in jail yesterday.

“Today (yesterday) I am standing here and I say it publicly (the sentence is) for being a reggaeton producer. It’s not for anything else. They couldn’t prove anything,” he added.