the Federation didn’t help me ”- OA Sport

Arianna Fontana continues to grind record after record and is already one of the cover women of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at least as far as ice sports are concerned. After the fantastic silver in the mixed relay, the thirty-one year old from Valtellina invented a new masterpiece yesterday, triumphing in the 500 meters and repeating the title of Pyeongchang 2018.

The Italian champion, after having crossed the finish line in the final in front of the Dutch Suzanne Schulting and the Canadian Kim Boutin, explained at the press conference the difficulties faced during the Olympic four-year period, also revealing the reasons that led her to train with the Hungarian team in 2020.

“My coach and I have been through many, many difficult situations. There were people who didn’t want us here and that didn’t help at all. They tried not to make us come here, finding a way to hurt us. But we were able to go on anyway“, Declares Fontana.

“The first season after Pyeongchang there were male athletes targeting me on the ice, knocking me down and trying to attack me whenever they had the chance. It was not safe for me at that time to train with the team in Italy. This is one of the reasons I went to Hungary“, Says the most medalized athlete ever at the Olympics in short track.

“The Federation did not support my choices very much, especially that of having my husband Anthony Lobello as a coach. He helped me win gold in Korea and they were very happy at that stage. I don’t know why they changed their minds. On balance, however, mine was the best decision, because I won another gold in the 500 today“, Concludes Arianna.

Photo: Lapresse