The Fellini airport takes off, with Wizz Air arriving and a flight to St. Petersburg

The Fellini airport works to increase the routes and the number of airlines that will land at the Rimini airport multiply. After Ryanair’s return with flights to Budapest, Krakow, Warsaw, Kaunas and from the beginning of June those to London Stansted and Vienna, now another low cost that dominates the European skies will use the Rimini-San Marino airport. Wizz Air flights are arriving, we start with the Rimini-Tirana but in the next projects there is already the Rimini-St. Petersburg route.

The announcement

Airiminum 2014, the management company of the Rimini and San Marino international airport, announces that it has reached a new important agreement with Wizz Air, celebrating with the announcement of the Rimini-Tirana route which will start with two weekly flights from 14 April. “The launch of this new route from April to Tirana allows us to greet the arrival at Fellini of one of the main European companies which makes us proud and above all – comments Leonardo Corbucci, CEO of Airiminum 2014 – gives us new enthusiasm in this particular moment of restart “.

And he adds: “Aware that the growth of an airport also depends on the standing of the companies that the airport is able to attract, the partnership with Wizzair is an important step forward for the growth of Romagna’s international connection with new and important destinations” .

The satisfaction of the mayor

“Another good news for Fellini airport – says Mayor Jamil Sadegholvaad – Airiminum today announced that it has reached a new agreement with Wizzair, one of the most important players in the skies in Europe, with two weekly flights from 14 April. After the start of the collaboration with Anex Travel Group, the second tour operator in the world by turnover, the agreement with Wizzair represents a further opportunity for Fellini to relaunch, but it is above all a signal that pushes us to look at this with increasing optimism. restarting and returning to our Riviera for international travelers “.