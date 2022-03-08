The female group that overflows with talent – ​​Guatemala’s Latest News

The sextet that performs classical music and sacral It is made up of Sharon Sanic, Saraí Parada, Marina Gómez, María José Zabaleta, Linda and Fernanda Castellanos. The Immaculate Conception Women’s Music Band emerged after the founding of the Chamber Group of the same name during Holy Week 2021.

With the traverse flute, clarinets and violins they offer their best musical notes. And it is that each of the young women has vast experience, since they have studied in different institutions such as the Municipal School of Music, the German Alcantara National Conservatorythe Guatemalan Symphony Orchestra and the Municipal Youth Orchestra, youth choirs, among others. In addition, they have received classes with renowned national and international teachers. One of them even participated in the concert Old fashionedfrom Ricardo Arjona.

“Mixing winds and strings is new, it gives another sound to the traditional marches or praises.” Marina Gomez Immaculate Conception Band Member

The group indicates that they started with the vision of being able to give women participation in different artistic activities. They also seek to promote the professional growth of each of the performers of different wind and percussion musical instruments. Likewise, they offer brotherhoods, fraternities and associations of popular religiosity to entertain different activities.

Gómez expresses that it is a beautiful experience in the medium that they are venturing into of processional sacred music. “We are the only female group that plays these instruments in processions or wakes. We created this space because it is not a question of gender, since both men and women can interpret any music”. For his part, Zabaleta indicates: “We want to open up more space for other activities such as entertaining at weddings, masses, etc.”In addition, she adds that the project is also a procession band, but made up only of women.

They say that they have had the support of male directors such as maestro Cristian González, who makes their musical arrangements.

They show their musical repertoire

They have played in the Santa Cruz del Milagro parishes, zone 6; Our Lady of Remedies (El Calvario); Beatas de Belén and the San Sebastián church, in zone 1 of the capital; They have also been presented in Asunción Mita, Jutiapa. They recently paid homage to Jesús de la Merced, in his extraordinary procession in commemoration of the 300th anniversary of his being named Patron Saint of Guatemala City.

They will be performing on the third Sunday of Lent in the church of San Sebastián, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Fact

You can see and listen to them on their fanpage

@BandadeMúsicaFemeninaInmaculadaConcepción or contact WhatsApp 4715-1830.