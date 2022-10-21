The Female ‘John Wick’ Is Elegant And Brutal: She Made Charlize Theron Vomit Every Day Of Filming – CINEMABLEND

Just a few years after the success of David Leitch, the director made an action film that is very worthwhile.

John Wick It has been a before and after in action cinema in recent years. The adrenaline-pumping saga not only helped kick-start Keanu Reeves’s career, but also popularized an elegant subgenre with sharply choreographed and visually stunning scenes. Since he saw the light, several imitators have emerged, such as Kateby Mary Elizabeth Winstead, or even Gunpowder Milkshake (explosive cocktail). But who better to expand the genre than David Leitch himself, co-director of John Wick? He was the one who did Atomica gem starring Charlize Theron.

Before continuing, you should know that Atomic It is available on Amazon Prime Video for free for its subscribers, as well as on Filmin. And you should not miss the opportunity to see it, whether you are a fan of the genre or not.

What is ‘Atomic’ about?

Atomic takes place in East Berlin, shortly before the fall of the Wall. An MI6 officer is found dead and the list with all the names of the spies still active in Berlin has disappeared. Lorraine Broughton (Charlize Theron), who also works for the British secret service, arrives in the GDR capital to recover confidential information..

The plot could belong in any action spy movie, but Atomic He has a very special personality. It’s an espionage thriller, yes, but flee from the gray aesthetic that usually characterizes them to embrace a vibrant and very fresh personality. It has a wonderful soundtrack composed of hits from the 80s, from Depeche Mode to David Bowie and Lorraine is linking the sad streets of Berlin with neon lights.

“I vomited every day”

One of the reasons to see the tape is, without a doubt, Charlize Theron. The actress usually signs a brilliant job in almost everything she does, but here, with his intact blonde hair, stoically endures an action that was a challenge. If Keanu Reeves worked his ass off John Wick, Theron did the same in his particular adventure. And the credit is all yours. The actress tried her best in this production.

“I’ve had eight amazing fight coaches who basically made me throw up every day, and I’m so grateful to them.”

And it was not the only physical consequence it had. As she revealed in an interview with ewhe broke two teeth by squeezing them during the process. “I went into surgery just before going to Berlin to make this movie and I’m still dealing with it”he added.

“Charlize did 98 percent of her stunt work herself, all the fighting and running and all that. Only when it came to her falling down a flight of stairs or swinging from a great height, they couldn’t do it for insurance reasons.” “confessed the action coordinator, Sam Hargrave, to The Hollywood Reporter.

This earned him to shoot some of the most spectacular action scenes in recent cinema. Specifically, one of the last sequences of the film is particularly striking. In a hard and grueling fight, Lorraine Broughton shoots her way down a stairway full of enemies, utterly exhausted and engaged in an endless fight with an equally exhausted adversary. Ella right after she gets into a car and chases after it in a hail of bullets, all while the man she’s supposed to help escapes from her as she slowly bleeds to death.

It lasts 10 minutes, which makes it a long and therefore complex action scene. To this we must add that no cut can be seen with the naked eye. The filmmaker has cared enough to fine-tune the editing – or the shooting – and make the sequence look like it was shot in real time. All crazy.