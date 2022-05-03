The female vision within the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe | Cinema

After more than a decade of success, we could argue that the real avengers are not Hombre de Hierro, Hulk, Thor, hawk eye Y Black Widowbut the trio of producers made up of Victoria Alonso, Kevin Feige and Louis D’Espositopresent since birth Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe (MCUfor its acronym in English), with Hombre de Hierroin 2008.

Since then, they have managed to effectively guide the brand of superheroes and comics, both in film and on television.

THE SPOKESPERSON had the opportunity to interview the Argentine producer Victor Alonsoin prelude to the premiere of the twenty-eighth installment of the MCU, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswhich hits theaters this Thursday.

Taking place months after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film features Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) traveling across the multiverse to face a new adversary with the help of mystical allies old and new. Directed by Sam Raimi (Spider-Man 1, 2 and 3), it also features performances by Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Xochitl Gómez.

Alonso originally joined Marvel Studios in 2005 as executive vice president of special effects and post-production. For The Avengers (2012)—the superheroes’ first big-screen reunion—she served as an executive producer on every studio movie and television series. Last year, in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic, she was named executive president of physical production at Marvel Studios.

The first woman to win the Harold Lloyd Award for her achievements in the field of visual effects, she spoke about her experience in the development of the multiverse, the challenge of maintaining the element of surprise and her collaboration with actor Oscar Isaac for the new series of Disney +, Moon Knight, among other aspects.

From a visual effects standpoint, what was the biggest challenge in creating a distinction between each of these worlds?

The important thing was to be able to find the thread that takes you from one place to another without having to constantly do it in a way that takes you out of the story. Visually speaking, that was the most we talked about with Sam Raimi (director), Janek Sirrs (VFX supervisor) and the production team to figure out how to put all the different places together without taking you out of the story, but making us let’s stay with what is happening to the character.

Within the restrictions that we have seen due to covid-19, with part of the team working remotely, what measures were taken to prevent some of the surprises from leaking?

We constantly had the option to close everything and do nothing. Not trusting people and not trusting the ability of all the people who work with us on these films, who are completely dedicated to creating something. It seems to me that something that happened during covid-19 was that we all wanted to continue working. It was a need to be able to contribute in some way, because the world was stopped and we had the possibility of being able to create. It seems to me that for us it was like oxygen. We had to trust each other, really. And we’ve had little problems, I’m not going to lie to you, but not the security problems that we thought could happen. And for that, sincerely, I have to thank all the people who have worked with us in all parts of the world. For the dedication and determination to give everything they had in difficult times, where we were with school from our homes, where our partners were working in our homes, where suddenly the gardener came in, the vacuum cleaner came in, they came in dogs or cats. In other words, life got in the way of everything we were doing. And it seems to me that having trusted each other allowed us to have been able to do, last year, I think 45 or 46 hours of content. That’s crazy, period. But during a pandemic? It’s crazy stuff.

Regarding the new Marvel Studios series for Disney+ Moon Knight, how important was it to have a Hispanic actor like Oscar Isaac leading this important project for the future of the MCU?

Having it was a gift. She is a wonderful, talented and dedicated person. He’s been with us producing and a lot of the ideas that he’s had about the character he brought up and told us what he thought, and that’s been a big part of how he built the character and the show. So it’s been a beautiful thing to be able to work with him. We’ve had that kind of relationship before. For example, on Black Widow we also worked with Scarlett Johansson as a production partner. And we’ve had a lot of success with our actors when we produce together. The dedication they have to their characters is wonderful. So for us it has been a privilege.