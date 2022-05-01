The feminine sense of power: Michelle Pfeiffer, Gillian Anderson and Viola Davis together in ‘The First Lady’ | Television | Entertainment

What do Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama have in common? Almost nothing, only that they have been first ladies and are together in the Netflix series created by Aaron Cooley, who has revealed, in a revealing way, the American leadership through the lens of the wives of three of the presidents who governed in different US periods.

The Serie The First Lady (The First Lady) delves into the personal and political life of eachexploring just about everything from his travels to Washington, family life, and political contributions that changed the world.

In the East Wing of the White House, many of the most impactful and world-changing decisions in history have been hidden in plain sight, made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies. The impact of these women helped shape the decisions that changed the history of the American union.

Elizabeth Anne ‘Betty’ Bloomer Warren Ford was an American dancer, model, activist, and businesswoman who was the wife of former President Gerald Ford and served as first lady from 1974 to 1977.

Anna Eleanor Roosevelt was an American writer, activist, and politician. She was First Lady of the United States from March 4, 1933 to April 12, 1945, during the four presidential terms of her husband, Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama is an American lawyer, university administrator, and writer who served as First Lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017.

“Throughout our history, the wives of presidents have wielded a remarkable influence,” Jana Winograde, president of entertainment for Showtime (the channel on which the series premiered), said in a statement. “Not only in the leaders of the nation but in the country itself. The First Lady It fits perfectly into Showtime’s wheelhouse of drama and politics, revealing the impact personal relationships have on events both nationally and globally.”

A Viola Daviswho gives life to Michelle Obama, you can see it from the first chapter. It begins with a photo shoot sometime in the late 2010s, when Michelle is swept into the lens of portrait artist Amy Sherald in a pose familiar to most: long flowing dress in a geometric print, hair in waves loose, chin resting on the back of his hand. Asked by Obama why she didn’t want to paint her husband’s portrait, Sherald responded, “I don’t want to paint just the officer. I’m interested in the real thing.”

That same chapter continues with a flashback to 1973, while on television it is announced who would be the successors of Richard Nixon after the Watergate scandal. Pfeiffer plays Betty Ford, the least known and politically least ambitious of the three. The series hints at a woman with a real personality underneath all the famous references. Pfeiffer’s Ford is vulnerable and conspicuous, she’s given a more compellingly uncalculated persona in public, though that performance is scattered among flashbacks and potentially complex dynamics (his friendship with his black housekeeper, Clara, for example) boiled down to a few conversations.

Ford is considered one of the most politically active first ladies in history. She raised awareness of addiction and substance abuse by going public with her own alcoholism.

And finally, Gillian Anderson plays Eleanor Roosevelt. To introduce her, the series goes back even further to 1921. History lists her as the longest-serving first lady in history.

Roosevelt served from 1933 to 1945, and was the first presidential spouse to hold regular press conferences, write a daily column, and host a weekly radio show. She became the first United States delegate to the United Nations after lobbying the country to join.

From Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis to Eleanor Roosevelt, first ladies have left almost as big a mark as their spouses, some becoming feminist figures and others narrowly missing out on the Oval Office.

In these early installments, the series pulls back the curtain on the personal and political lives of these unique and enigmatic women along with their families.

The first season will be dedicated to these three first ladies. At the moment there are only two episodes (55 minutes each) loaded (the series has a total of ten), but week after week they will be released on Paramount +. (AND)