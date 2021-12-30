the Fenty pajamas that show the B-side do not like the Web: Revenews

Rihanna it’s not just one of the coolest musicians, but also a courageous entrepreneur. With its make-up brand, Fenty Beauty, and that of clothing, Savage X Fenty, is making the world of fashion even more inclusive. At least until a few days ago, the date of the presentation of the new line of pajamas.

To catch the eye of the collection, there is a model that has created heated discussions on the Web. It is a tartan set in different colors, characterized by wide and soft trousers and a particular “behind”. At the height of the ‘B side’, in fact, a wide heart-shaped neckline starts, which leaves no room for imagination.

“A touch of novelty for the holidays, the pants make the bottom remain uncovered, Savage style“, The site reads.

If, on the one hand, admirers of Rihanna’s bold style were not disappointed, on the other the people of the Web have shown they do not like the “revealing” leader.

“Those pants can only fit Rihanna“,”Rihanna, but why?“,”Those pajamas are the ugliest thing I’ve ever seen“. Here are some comments on Twitter.

For his musical career, however, there will still be a bit of a wait. Even if on Instagram RiRi, joking about the long wait, suggests that he is working on the new record at the moment there are no news of upcoming new releases.