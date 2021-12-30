The ferocious squirrel that terrorized a small town in Wales has been captured

AGI – The gray squirrel that had caused panic for two days in the Welsh town of Buckley was captured, biting at least 18 people. The Telegraph reports it. The animal, nicknamed ‘Stripe’ after the villain of the Gremlins, assaulted pensioners, children and animals in public parks in the Flintshire town for 48 hours, particularly raging against those who threw the garbage in the recycling bins.

To end Stripe’s reign of terror was 65-year-old Corrine Reynolds, who managed to lure him into a trap and hand him over to Animal Protection, which she was forced to suppress it since releasing it in nature would have been illegal. “Some of the injuries are pretty scary,” Reynolds told the Daily Mail. And the main problem is not the bites and scratches but the risk that the rodent may have transmitted tetanus to its victims.

Reynolds had been taking care of ‘Stripe’ since last summer, when the animal began roaming her garden in search of food and shelter. “I’m afraid he wasn’t a friendly-natured squirrel,” explained the woman, “he’s a bad one and I started thinking something was happening in his head, like a tumor.”

If Reynolds has never been attacked by the animal, many of her fellow citizens have not had the same luck. Some children, he explained, were even chased by the ferocious sciuride.

29-year-old Chloe Harry reported being bitten three times on the arm by the animal and only the intervention of her mother Jane prevented the squirrel from trying to bite into her neck.

“It was really bizarre,” said the 55-year-old, “we spent Christmas Eve in the hospital getting tetanus injections.” “I’m still on antibiotics, I can’t believe what he did to my arm, he must have had really strong jaws,” added Chloe, “it was shocking to see him come back two days later, he was running up the rail and trying to get into the house.”