The Ferragnez anxious about the health conditions of little Vittoria: after the fright the drastic choice

For Chiara Ferragni and Fedez the health of little Vittoria has priority over everything and everyone, which is why they took a drastic decision for the sake of their daughter.

Chiara Ferragni it certainly needs no introduction. Anyone, at least once, has heard his name. Entrepreneur and influencer from Cremona, born in 1987, she is the one who gave birth to the world of influencers and bloggers. It all started almost for fun in 2009 with the site The Blonde Salad to become a digital entrepreneur with over 25 million people following her on her Instagram profile.

Ferragni has become a well-known and loved face all over the world, testimonial of luxury brands. A girl who never backs down and loves to make new experiences so much that in the summer of 2020 she debuted in a singer version on the notes of the summer hit It is not enough for me anymore with Baby K. As for her private life, since 2018 she is married to Fedez which made her the mother of Leo Maria (2018) and by Victory (2021).

Just a few months ago, little Vittoria had some problems and was forced to be hospitalized for a few days. It seemed that the worst was finally over and the Ferragnez were quiet beside their children. Hence the decision to leave for the Christmas holidays and spend them in the mountains.

However, Chiara Ferragni and Fedez were forced to interrupt these holidays and to return to Milan in order to be closer to the hospital. To reveal the reason is the same influencer, through the stories of Instagram: “With the holidays we are not particularly lucky, Leo was not well yesterday he had a fever today he doesn’t have it anymore, he just has a cough, but his food is taken”.

Ferragni shows her fans worried as she still remembers the days spent in the hospital and the fear. Hence the decision to go home, while his sisters and mother continue their holidays in the mountains.

The Ferragnez: do Leone and Vittoria have Covid?

Many are wondering if, perhaps, Leone and Vittoria have caught Covid, but Chiara Ferragni is keen to point out that it is not this virus: “They are both negative, however, given the fright we took with Vitto a few months ago, we prefer to go back to Milan and stay close to the hospitals (hopefully not) since we are a bit isolated here”.

Obviously there is the hope that during the next holidays everything will be for the best and that they can all be healthy to enjoy them to the full.