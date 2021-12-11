‘The Ferragnez’ is a ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ who didn’t make it (and that’s okay)

You know that scene from April in which Nanni Moretti (forgive me, Nanni, I realize that being mentioned alongside Chiara Ferragni and Fedez is an affront) begs D’Alema? «D’Alema, say something left! Say something also not of the left, of civilization! D’Alema, say one thing, say something, react! ». Here, I was almost the same, during the first five episodes of The Ferragnez, a series that – theoretically – promises exclusive access to the behind the scenes of the daily life of our royal couple, released on Amazon Prime Video on December 9th. Only the plea changed: “Ferragnez, tell me something I don’t know!” Tell me something that is not new, but have fun! Ferragnez, tell me something I don’t know, entertain me, get out of Instagram! ».

Maybe my personal complaint will receive a positive response in the last three episodes that will be published on December 16: in this case, let me know, I have done my duty so far and I do not think I will be able to go further. The Ferragnez It is equivalent to watching a half-hour spun of the story on Instagram of Chiara and her wife, interspersed from time to time by attempts of heavy spontaneity, obviously by Fedez: when you have to escape your nose and fear that, by dint of running away , a caper has made the crust (I never thought I could write something like that, I swear). When she complains of having to poop but there is no time, there is no space and no one will ever understand, and Chiara complains about her need to shit five times a day. When he talks about the pedophile dentist, who later committed suicide (do not worry, Fedez did not suffer any harassment or violence).

In short, all the trash it made is missing Keeping up with the Kardashians a kind of addictive drug: there is a lack of improprieties, quarrels, handbags in the face, boorishness, gossip, pettiness and low blows that the Kardashian-Jenner clan inflicted on each other without pleating, apparently careless cameras. Here in The Ferragnez in short, there is not the fundamental ingredient to oil the mechanism of a docuseries conceived to reveal the background of a famous couple: the drama. In particular, the drama “Kardashian-style”, so absurd, paradoxical, at times crazy as to be irresistibly funny, the drama thanks to which it is plausible to show vulnerability and unreasonableness.

Each episode opens with Chiara and Federico facing a couple therapy session: they talk about their relationship, their weaknesses, their differences and their aspirations. How nice, you sigh. What a fake, I say (bitch). The purpose behind the game is quite simple and intuitive: to pass them off as normal people, reassure us that they are like us, when it is not like that at all. Because they are and will remain more and more of us, and it could not be otherwise.

It is enough to list the events leading to confusion: Chiara who suffers at the idea of ​​not being able to go out to dinner on days when Federico is ill; Lion running around the house because he is afraid of the seamstress who has to take the measurements for the Versace suit tailor-made; Federico’s parents, Tati and Franco, bickering over whether or not to turn the potato omelette; the couple who indulge in a super luxury weekend in a fairytale chalet in Courmayeur and manage to get bored despite the money, the comforts, the endless possibilities to fulfill any wish.

Everything is “super cute”; anyone – husband, dog, son, mother, friend, etc. – is called “Love”, no, sorry, I correct myself, anyone is called “more”; when in doubt we are moved and weep; the in-laws are delightful people and the sisters, if Chiara is absent, have nothing better to do than wondering if, during the super luxury weekend in Courmayeur, she will be able to put into practice the exercise suggested by the therapist (I report it to you for completeness: try, alternatively, to be one the star and the groupie of the other, agreeing to each request of the other party).

In short, with the exception of the caper-moment and the poop-moments – Chiara, will we ever be able to see you as soon as you wake up in the morning, without your hair in a crease and without that veil of foundation that makes you presentable? – and the result is about two hours of tried and tested dynamics that we now know by heart, regardless of whether we are among their followers.

On the other hand, times have changed, and I too who am here to regret the golden age of reality TV “a la Kardashian” – a golden age that at the beginning did not have Instagram, it should be remembered – I risk playing like a nostalgic boomer. Perhaps we were lighter, we certainly did not feel the need to accompany the story of the success of the famous with personal torments and afflictions, certainly we did not have to be reassured about the fact that “although they are filthy rich, they have the same problems as us”.

Moral: The Ferragnez it is perfect for its audience and it is perfect for this historical moment, it must be acknowledged. Contains no shocking revelations, wallows in he wished well and in the good feelings, it reflects a more than positive image (aspirational, yes, but not too much: after all, the goal is to identify with it) of Chiara, Federico, and of the bandwagon of relatives and friends that they pull behind. That’s okay, in short, despite the fact that the undersigned continues to believe in an unshakable, sacrosanct truth: there is only one Kardashian family, and it is unattainable, regardless of how many times a day Fedez goes to the bathroom.