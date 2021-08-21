the festival for cultural requalification is starting at Cep

It begins Sunday 22 with ‘I quit when I want’, the hilarious comedy signed by Sydney Sibilla, and continues the next day with ‘Beauty and the Beast’ in the 2017 version with Emma Watson, Emma Thompson and Ewan McGregor. After the preview last July, the Festival ‘comes alive: from 22 to 28 August, strictly under the stars, the appointment is at Cep, to the gardens of via Pierin del Vaga. At 9.30 pm the start of the projections but before and after the refreshment point will also be in operation and the animators at work to involve the little ones in many fun games.

Every night, for a week, a different film: in addition to the two mentioned in the programming there are also ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy’ (Tuesday 24), ” Sister Act ‘(Wednesday 25),’ 8 Mile ” (Thursday 26) , ‘The Man of the Labyrinth’ (Friday 27) and ‘Welcome to the South’ (Saturday 28). The goal is clear: “This is one of the first actions we have in mind to field for bring the suburbs back to the center of the city, redeveloping them not only from the point of view of basic maintenance and furnishings, but also from the point of view of cultural and social gathering initiatives“explains the president of the Health Society Gianna Gambaccini, councilor for social policies of the Municipality of Pisa. Precisely for this Palazzo Gambacorti has allocated 10 thousand euros and entrusted them to the SdS which prepared a public announcement won by the Cineclub Arsenale, organizer of the Cep minifestival.

“This project is, at the same time, a beautiful point of arrival and departure – explains the city councilor for Culture Pierpaolo Magnani – the idea of ​​bringing cinema, theater and art, in fact, has been a guideline on which I have tried to work since the first settlement, but unfortunately the pandemic has not inevitably slowed us down. Now we plan to start again, perhaps even achieving a more organic and structured program in the coming years because the decor of the suburbs certainly passes from flower beds and sidewalks, but also from the possibility of experiencing one’s neighborhood in a more beautiful and profound way, sharing moments of leisure and collective joy “. playful activities for the little ones. Advice? “Bring a blanket or pillow – the organizers explain – it will be even more beautiful to watch the cinema under the stars “.