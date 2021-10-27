The festival opens with the voice of Ada Montellanico

Bologna, Bentivoglio Winery, 10pm Ada Montellanico Quintet feat. Michel Godard “We Tuba” Ada Montellanico, voice; Michel Godard, tuba, snake; Simone Graziano, piano, Francesco Ponticelli, double bass; Bernardo Guerra, drums – Bologna, Bravo Caffè, 9:45 pm EMILIANO D’AURIA QUARTET feat. LUCA AQUINO Luca Aquino, trumpet, flugelhorn and trombone; Emiliano D’Auria, piano, electric piano, synth; Giacomo Ancillotto, electric guitar; Dario Miranda, double bass; Ermanno Baron, drums – Bologna, Jazz & Music Club Room, 9:45 pm Jim Rotondi Jim Rotondi, trumpet; Matyias Gayer, piano; Paolo Benedettini, double bass; Adam Pache, drums

Ada Montellanico author and singer among the most important and innovative of the Italian jazz scene. He has collaborated with internationally renowned artists including Jimmy Cobb, Lee Konitz, Paul McCandless, Enrico Pieranunzi, Enrico Rava, Fabrizio Bosso, Danilo Rea, participating with critical and public success in numerous and prestigious Italian and foreign festivals. Extraordinary interpreter with a warm and sandy voice, a great researcher of unusual and original repertoires, she was able like no other to find a magical fusion between Italian language, jazz and improvisation.

Professor of jazz singing at the Lorenzo Perosi Conservatory. In 2014 she founded Midj together with other musicians and was its president for four years. He is currently president of the association Il Jazz goes to school. He is a member of the Superior Entertainment Council

Michel Godard French avant-garde jazzman and classical musician. He plays the tuba and the predecessor of the tuba, a brass instrument known as the snake. At 18, Godard was a member of the Radio-France Philharmonic Orchestra. He was also a member of the French National Jazz Orchestra and the Arban chamber brass quintet, and played with the Ensemble Musique Vivante, the La Venice early music ensemble and “XVIII-21Musique de Lumieres”. Godard has participated in projects with Michel Portal, Louis Sclavis, Enrico Rava, Michael Riessler, Horace Tapscott, Christof Lauer, Kenny Wheeler, Ray Anderson, Rabih Abou-Khalil, Sylvie Courvoisier, Simon Nabatov, Linda Sharrock, Pierre Favre, Misha Mengelberg, Gianluigi Trovesi, Willem Breuker, Gabriele Mirabassi, the ART Quartett and more recently in a quartet with co-tubist Dave Bargeron. His album Three Seasons (HGBS, 2014) with Günter “Baby” Sommer and Patrick Bebelaar) was awarded Album of the Year 2014 by the New York City Jazz Record. The album Stupor Mundi (DML, 2015) with Patrick Bebelaar, Vincent Klink, Gavino Murgia and Carlo Rizzo received the German Record Critics’ Award. Godard also played and recorded with the bagpipe band from the Breton town of Quimper, reggae star Alpha Blondy and Canterbury rock musicians John Greaves and Pip Pyle. As a composer, he was commissioned by Radio France, Donaueschingen Music Festival and the French Ministry of Affairs cultural.

The Myths of Jazz

Billie Holiday – Eleonora Fagan (April 7, 1915 – July 17, 1959), known professionally as Billie Holiday, was an American jazz and swing music singer. Nicknamed “Lady Day” by her friend and musical partner Lester Young, Holiday has had a groundbreaking influence on jazz music and pop singing. His vocal style, heavily inspired by jazz instrumentalists, paved the way for a new way of manipulating phrasing and tempo. She was known for her vocal and improvisational skills. After a turbulent childhood, Holiday began singing in Harlem nightclubs, where she was heard by producer John Hammond, who liked her voice. He signed a record deal with Brunswick in 1935. Collaborations with Teddy Wilson produced the hit “What a Little Moonlight Can Do,” which became a jazz standard. During the 1930s and 1940s, Holiday had mainstream success on labels such as Columbia and Decca. In the late 1940s, however, she was beset by legal problems and drug abuse. After a brief prison sentence, she performed a sold out concert at Carnegie Hall. She was a successful concert performer throughout the 1950s with two other sold-out shows at Carnegie Hall. Due to personal struggles and an altered voice, his final recordings were met with mixed reactions, but were mild commercial successes. His latest album, Lady in Satin, was released in 1958. Holiday died of cirrhosis on July 17, 1959, at the age of 44. Holiday won four Grammy Awards, all posthumous, for Best Historical Album. She was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame and the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame. She was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, though not that genre; the website states that “Billie Holiday changed jazz forever”. Several films have been released about his life, most recently The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021).