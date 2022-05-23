the festival that validates fashion trends

This is the first edition since the start of the pandemic. Generally, it is the chic hippie inspiration that dominates; white crochet jacket, denim shorts and cowboy boots. This year, Coachella looked like the 1990s-2000s.

The French influencer Léna Situations also displayed herself in a mini skirt with butterfly accessories in her hair, an outfit inspired “Chanel looks from the 90s” she says on her Instagram post.

Coachella is the barometer of new femininities.

According to Vincent Grégoire, trend specialist at the Nelly Rodi agency, it is at Coachella that certain fashions are made. “It confirms or invalidates trends, it accelerates them. Coachella is the barometer of new femininities, new masculinities. It allows you to spot (identify) confirm muses.”

The business of influencers

The Coachella period is the perfect time to negotiate your contracts upwards. Maryam Ghafarinia, a German Instagrammer told the New York Post that she charged more for her Instagram posts when she attended the festival.

Although it is a music festival, a second fashion show takes place on social networks.

Beyoncé’s iconic outfit

Artists also give a very important place to their outfit. This year, it was the English singer Harry Style who marked the festival with a sequined jumpsuit. In 2019, Beyoncé set the bar very high in her outfit designed by Frenchman Olivier Rousteing, artistic director of Balmain.

With a yellow sweater in itself imitating the American sorority style, denim shorts, sequined boots, Beyoncé gave us the most iconic outfit in Coachella history.