The FIA ​​rejects the first Mercedes protest, but Verstappen’s title still hangs in the balance

The FIA ​​rejected the first of two official protests presented by Mercedes after the Abu Dhabi race which concerned Verstappen’s alleged overtaking of Hamilton under the safety car regime. However, the 2021 Formula 1 World title won by the Dutch Red Bull is not yet confirmed as the response to the second complaint presented by the German team is still missing.

First verdict of the F1 Commissioners on protests presented by Mercedes after the Abu Dhabi race who awarded the 2021 Formula 1 World title to Max Verstappen. In fact, the FIA ​​Stewards expressed their opinion on the alleged overtaking by the Dutchman on Lewis Hamilton under the safety car rejecting the first protest of the German team that questioned the result of the race on the Yas Marina circuit and consequently the final classification of the entire championship:

“The Stewards determine that although car number 33 (Verstappen, ed) moved in one phase, for a very short period of time, slightly ahead of car number 44 (Hamilton, ed), at a time when both cars accelerated and braked, she moved back behind car 44 and was not in front of her when the safety car period ended“we read in fact in the note issued by the FIA ​​after having heard the representatives of both teams involved.

According to the Commissioners, therefore, the maneuver carried out by Max Verstappen in the last corners behind the Safety Car before the restart that led him to be a few centimeters ahead of Hamilton it does not represent a punishable irregularity given that when the race resumed for the Dutchman he restarted from behind the British. However, the second complaint presented by Mercedes still stands, regarding the restart after the safety car with dubbed drivers who had not yet split. and therefore considered irregular by the Brackley team that presented itself to the F1 Commissioners with a lot of legal team in tow. In this case, however, it would seem that the Race Direction broke the rules.