The FIA ​​warns: ready to deduct points in case of misconduct!

On the eve of the tense weekend in Abu Dhabi, the FIA ​​wanted to send a very clear message. In reality it is nothing new, but a sort of reminder that aims to clarify what the measures could be in the event of a collision between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. The two drivers are obviously not named, but it is clear that the scenario is that of their final head to head for the conquest of the 2021 world title.

In the usual information note sent to the teams on the eve of the weekends, the race director Michael Masi recalled that in the event of unsportsmanlike behavior by a driver, the penalties available to the stewards also include a deduction. of the score already acquired in the championship standings. The FIA ​​reiterated that it does not intend to tolerate misconduct and behavior that goes beyond what is foreseen in the regulation.

Masi attached to his note the articles of the International Sporting Code that shed light on these situations. “In all FIA championships (…) the Stewards may decide to impose the following penalties – states article 12.4.5 – suspension for one or more races and deduction of points in the championship standings”. Masi also recalled the concept of unsportsmanlike behavior: “Any violation of the principles of fairness during the course of a race, attempt to influence the result of a race in a way contrary to sporting ethics”.

Through the note from Masi, the FIA ​​has taken a clear position, that is, that it will keep an eye on the progress of the race and in case of doubtful maneuvers it is ready to intervene with measures that can also affect the score already acquired. “It is a clear way to avoid what we saw in the past with Senna-Prost in Suzuka in 1990 from happening again – explained an insider – a way to make it clear to those who might have an interest in closing the game with a ‘zero to zero ‘voluntarily causing contact, which would not get away with it anyway ”.

Obviously it is a warning for both Verstappen and Hamilton, but the message seems to be directed more to Max, if only his ranking position which arithmetically puts him in an advantageous situation if neither he nor Lewis were to score points in the race. by Yas Marina. A scenario in which Verstappen would be world champion by virtue of the greatest number of successes to his credit.