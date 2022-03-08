The Fiat 127 as you’ve never seen it before

The merit of this creation goes to a Turin coachbuilder company. But it was Fiat itself that “killed it”: production ended in 1991

The Fiat 127 is a historic car produced by the Turin car manufacturer. It marked an era. Certainly not like the 500. But in any case it has been able to say it about her for over fifteen years, like other models. Fiat kept it on the list from 1971 to 1987. But a Fiat 127 like the one we are talking about today, you have probably never seen. Or you don’t remember it.

The merit of this very special car goes to Turin bodywork Coriascowho tried his hand at various versions starting from the base of a Fiat 127. Founded by Giuseppe Coriasco in 1938, the company of this Turin coachbuilder he specialized in the transformation of Fiat into commercial vehicles.

Among the 127 worked by Coriasco, we remember first of all the 127 Coupé year 1971 oneoff, Turin Motor Show based on the 127 first series 2 + 2, red color (belt lines similar to the Lamborghini Jarama). The “simple” 127 Familiar. Then the 127 Coupé year 1977 oneoff Geneva Motor Show restiling (of the 1971 model) in two-tone Grigiochiaro / Grigioscuro. The 127 Van. And finally, the 127 Farm, based on the 127 second series but with the raised rear part, which recalls the stylistic features of the Matra-Simca Rancho.

The one we are talking about.

The 127 Farm of Coriasco

In addition to vans and trucks, Coriasco also built many cars, practically all converted Fiats. Among these were sports cars and fancy up luxury Fiats, but by far the most common were practical conversions of mundane Fiats, including station wagons.

One of these was the Coriasco 127 Farm. Coriasco then transformed the regular Fiat 127 into a station wagon, offering much larger luggage space than the sedan. Launched in 1973, it fitted under the Fiat 128 station wagon, which had been on the market for three years at the time. Although the price was similar – 1.2 million lire – the fact that Coriasco’s 127 Familiare used the smaller and cheaper 0.9-liter engine made it attractive to budget-conscious Italian families.

The Coriasco 127 Farm, therefore, is a sort of Range Rover ante litteram, recalling the Matra-Simca Rancho, but which also had a scaled roofline, with a higher rear section. The windows were also higher and gave the interior a more airy feel. Homologated for five passengers, the Coriasco Farm was marketed as a real multipurpose vehicle: station wagon, work vehicle and holiday / leisure car.

The power came from a standard Fiat 903 cc engine. Despite its 4 × 4 claims, the 127 Farm was front-wheel drive. But it was Fiat itself, in fact, that decreed its end when it launched the line of crossovers. Above all, remember the 127 Fiorino Panorama, a version for the transport of passengers of the Fiorino van, complete with side windows and longitudinal rear seats.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Have you ever seen the Fiat 127 “Slava”? The Italian “waste” most criticized by the world press Photo

Thus was the beginning of the end for the Farm, which ceased production in 1991.