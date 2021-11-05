The Fiat 127 turns 50, meeting in Bergamo on Sunday 7 November

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the launch of the Fiat 127, the Manzoni Foundation is organizing a meeting reserved for the first and second series in Bergamo. Here is the program.



50 years after its launch, to celebrate the long career of the Fiat 127, in 2021 the Manzoni Art and Design Foundation, a non-profit foundation that has been taking care of the Pio Manzù archive since 2015, will support and encourage events and events to honor and remember the small, and still current, machine that made history of the Turin car manufacturer. On Sunday 7 November in Bergamo a meeting reserved for Fiat 127 first and second series is scheduled. Appointment at 10.30 at the Gewiss Stadium in Viale Giulio Cesare. At 11.30 the start of the parade on the Venetian Walls of the Upper Town, at 12 the stop in Sant’Agostino and at 12.30 transfer for refreshments to the Denicar Dealership in via Grumello 43 / a Bergamo

The Fiat 127 was a car that revolutionized the car design scene and the concept of the popular car, it was a reference model for world production in the 1970s and still has a place in the hearts of Italians today. The design and the project were carried out in 1969 by the skilled hands of Pio Manzù, who imprinted a rational style characterized by clean and modern lines, in addition to the comfort due to the larger and more spacious interiors, unfortunately the designer will not be able to see the completion of his I work because of a car accident just as he was going to Turin for the official presentation of the maquette.

The 127 was officially presented in 1971 and remained in production until 1987, the success of the model by the critics was immediate and perpetuated, in the year of presentation, by the victory of the coveted Car of the Year award.

Info: www.fondazionemanzoni.it

