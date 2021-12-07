The Fiat 130 coupé: no one would have expected such an engine

Most of the Fiat 130 Coupe cars were equipped with automatic transmission, this car is equipped with the 5-speed manual gearbox

Lhe Fiat 130 is a car produced and marketed by FIAT between 1969 and 1977. The car’s internal design code was X1 / 3. A coupé version from 1972 is on sale on Car and classic. Let’s find out if it might be worthwhile to give us a little thought …

The Fiat 130: a bit of history

Equipped with a petrol-fueled 6-cylinder V engine, it had a displacement of 2.8 liters which was subsequently increased to 3.2 liters. Its commercialization ended after 8 years of production, and in total fewer than 20,000 copies were manufactured, while considering all versions and engines.

The imposing and elegant Fiat 130 Coupé was designed by Paolo Martin of PininFarina. The Coupe was based on the floor section of the Sedan and the car was also produced by PininFarina. From 1971 to 1977, only 4,493 130 Coupes were built.

The car for sale

Fiat 130 Coupé 3200 on Car and classic is from June 1972. Chassis number 0000705. Metallic silver color combined with black leather interior and blue carpet. It is located in the Netherlands, but still has an Italian registration and can be imported into any country.

The odometer reads 49.209 kilometers. Considering the super original and excellent condition of the car, it is believed to be original. This Fiat 130 Coupe shows all original details and only the slightest signs of previous use. The interior leather is immaculate as is the carpet. The bodywork and paint are superb and the underside of the car is in excellent and honest original condition.

As for the mechanics, the exhaust system could still be the original one. Car well serviced and maintained. Many old refurbished wear parts such as hoses, dust seals, brake parts. Also, mounted a new radiator and a new Bonaldi brake booster. The 3238cc V6 engine delivers 165hp. Imagine the rumble!

Most of the Fiat 130 Coupe cars were equipped with automatic transmission, this car is equipped with the 5-speed manual gearbox. I mean, thumbs up for this car. On Car and classic we find it for sale at around 24 thousand pounds. Not even 29 thousand euros.