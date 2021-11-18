The Fiat 500e becomes all pink and with wings for Barbie

We thought we had gotten used to the fittings and special editions that the iconic Turin city car has received over the almost 15 years of production, but we had not yet seen the last 500 “Barbiezzata” on display at Los Angeles Salon.

It was made by Mattel, the company that over 60 years ago created the most famous doll in the world, using a specimen of Fiat 500e to play in real size the sparkling two-seater spider Extra Car of Barbie.

She became a spider

Just like the toy model, the car has a body painted in a shimmering silver tone and there are also the same winged doors, rainbow rims, as well as the headlights and exhaust, both in the shape of a star.

Inside the pink color dominates and you can see the particular hairy headrests, while the dashboard and seats are taken directly from the 500e model with the Barbie logo in the center of the steering wheel instead of the Fiat one.

Reproduced in great detail

Under the shape of the Extra Car lies the electric variant of the small Turin car launched in the US in 2013, capable of developing 113 HP and 199 Nm of torque, for a declared range of around 160 km. Mattel’s vehicle team took a ten-week period to modify the 500 in Barbie style, based on the original toy car design.

In fact, the company started directly from the CAD files of the model which was resized to adapt the proportions to a full-size car. In addition, the 20 “front and 22” rear wheels were 3D printed before being hand painted.

In October, the film dedicated to Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is out; who knows if for the occasion we will not see them on board this sparkling spider.