The Fiat Nuova 500 at CES 2022

ELECTRIFICATION SYMBOL – If between the 50s and 60s the Fiat 500 became a symbol of the Italian economic boom, today there is Fiat New 500 becomes the starting point in the electrification process of Fiat. For this reason al CES 2022 in Las Vegas, the international fair dedicated to consumer electronics and new technologies, could not miss the Turin battery-powered utility car. The car is in fact present in the electrification area of ​​the Stellantis group, proposed in the 3 + 1 and Nuova (500 (RED) versions, and represents the “new dolce vita” of electric mobility.

THE MOST VERSATILE – The Fiat New 500 3 + 1 is the version that adds a small rear door on the right side, opening against the wind, which can only be opened after opening the passenger door. It is a practical solution, which makes it easier to access the rear sofa, and which makes it easier to load bulky objects and everyday tasks such as tying children to the seat, or placing bags.

THAT ETHICS – Next to the 3 + 1 we find the Fiat New 500 RED, the version created in collaboration with RED, the non-profit organization founded by Bono (the frontman of U2) and Bobby Shriver (philanthropist and activist of Kennedy descent) engaged for 20 years in the fight against pandemics and HIV. So the 500 RED becomes a symbol of the association also for the US public, conveying the message of the humanitarian body to the CES.

WILL IT CONVINCE THE USA ALSO? – The Fiat New 500 it has an autonomy of up to 320 km, which becomes 460 in the urban cycle alone, and reduced recharge times with the 85kW fastcharge as standard, a solution that allows the battery to be brought from discharged to 80% in 35 minutes. Technologically advanced too, precisely in the spirit of the CES in Las Vegas, the little Fiat can be available with level 2 assisted driving, as well as being always connected with the new 5th generation Uconnect infotainment system. This device combines touchscreen, steering wheel and voice controls, knobs and intuitive buttons that provide information quickly and easily, without distracting from driving.