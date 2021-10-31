The Fiat Panda photographed in Japan with the livery of the carabinieri
The car and the uniform, which has always been a combination of great charm. And if the car is Italian and its liveries are those of the carabinieri, recognizable in every part of the globe, we can speak of an icon of the beautiful country, so much so that, outside our borders, there are even those who are very happy to have the colors of the Benemerita on your car. As some of you will remember, we told you about one some time ago German Fiat 500C with an almost impeccable livery of the weapon, but not very credible with its uncovered bodywork. Today’s example, on the other hand, even comes from the Rising Sun, where Flavio Parisi – a Friulian who teaches at the Italian Cultural Institute in Tokyo – immortalized a Fiat Panda very similar to those used by our carabinieri.
Some difference. The images, posted with a tweet that is getting numerous shares, show some small differences between the real Panda of the weapon and the one pinched on the streets of the Japanese capital. First of all the color: the color of the car appears to be a lighter metallic blue, called Mediterranean blue by Fiat, and not the blue-black (code 438 and equivalent colors) required by the military specifications. Furthermore, the printed font on the side seems larger than the original and not tilted to the right, while the word Carabinieri is completely missing on the bonnet. But it is the steering wheel on the right that removes any doubt about the civil (and not military) origin of the vehicle, since it is a Panda produced for Japan, where it is even present. a small museum dedicated to the Fiat 500, confirming the Japanese love for the Italian car.
Don’t try it. In any case, we advise you not to set up a Panda in military livery, even if without flashing lights, to circulate on Italian roads: you may see the crime envisaged by art. 497 ter of the Criminal Code, i.e. the possession of counterfeit distinctive signs, for which you risk a sentence of between two and five years of imprisonment. This is what happened last September to an Austrian couple, stopped in Tarvisio by the Arma soldiers because they were aboard a 156 with the liveries of the Meritorious, but without any criminal intent: the driver, it was later learned, is only a great carabinieri car enthusiast.