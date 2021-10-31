The Fiat Panda photographed in Japan with the livery of the carabinieri

The car and the uniform, which has always been a combination of great charm. And if the car is Italian and its liveries are those of the carabinieri, recognizable in every part of the globe, we can speak of an icon of the beautiful country, so much so that, outside our borders, there are even those who are very happy to have the colors of the Benemerita on your car. As some of you will remember, we told you about one some time ago German Fiat 500C with an almost impeccable livery of the weapon, but not very credible with its uncovered bodywork. Today’s example, on the other hand, even comes from the Rising Sun, where Flavio Parisi – a Friulian who teaches at the Italian Cultural Institute in Tokyo – immortalized a Fiat Panda very similar to those used by our carabinieri.