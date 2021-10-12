the fiction about Carla Fracci on Rai 1 and four films in the cinema

Alessandra Mastronardi she is one of the most loved and requested faces of the Italian show because of the roles she played from a very young age: Eva in the fiction of Canale 5 The Cesaroni, Roberta in the Sky production Criminal novel and Alice Allevi, the absolute protagonist of the highly acclaimed Rai series The pupil, three seasons based on the novels of Alessia Gazzola. Right after the success of The Pupil 3, many have wondered if a fourth season of the popular series was in the works.

Meanwhile, it should be remembered that the actress is also one of the few Italian faces to boast a notable international career: in fact, he took part in numerous international productions such as To Rome With Love, in which it was directed by Woody Allen, Life, in which he co-starred with Robert Pattinson, as well as local films such as The last wheel of the wagon, directed by Giovanni Veronesi.

Also important is the role of co-star in the second season of the award-winning Netflix series Master of None, and the miniseries (Auditel record) Once upon a time there was Studio Uno And Atelier Fontana – The sisters of fashion. On the Mediaset side, in addition to the Cesaroni, it was the protagonist of Romeo and Juliet, reinterpretation of the famous tragedy by William Shakespeare e Do not stop dreaming, with Roberto Farnesi.

His most recent works also include the last chapter of the blockbuster The doctors, the documentary for Netflix Night on Planet Earth – to whom she lent her voice as a narrator – and the film for the cinema You only die alive.

So what future awaits the beloved actress after L’Allieva 3? Also in the next season Alessandra Mastronardi will be the protagonist, on TV and in the cinema: in fact, numerous projects in which she took part in recent months are coming out, including the TV film Carla, Rai 1 biopic dedicated to the legendary étoile Carla Fracci who recently passed away, which is expected to air in December 2021.

“Carla”, in which Alessandra Mastronardi plays Fracci, retraces the main events in the life of the famous Italian dancer: her difficult childhood in a war frame, her first steps in dance at the Scuola della Scala, until the almost impossible request of his friend and dance partner Rudolf Nureyev, who just five days from the premiere of the ballet The Nutcracker by Cajkovskij proposes to play him as a protagonist next to him at the Teatro alla Scala in Milan: a very hard choreography for Carla’s physique, stopped for over a year for the birth of her son Francesco. But Nureyev does not take no for an answer and Carla does not hold back, retracing all the rehearsals of the ballet and all those sustained throughout her life in those five days. The film tells the seriousness, discipline and tenacity of an artist, but above all of a woman who – despite everyone feared the end of her career for having faced a pregnancy – chose not to give up to difficulties and continue to work.

In addition to TV, Alessandra Mastronardi has four films coming out to the cinema in the next year.

In The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, shot in 2020 between Dubrovnik and Budapest, stars opposite Nicolas Cage. The woman for me (directed by Marco Martani) sees her in the cast with Andrea Arcangeli, Stefano Fresi, Cristiano Caccamo and Francesco Gabbani, the latter in his first experience in front of the camera. About Us directed by Stefan Schwartz, with Ross McCall (Mastronardi’s life partner) and Allison Miller, it has already been released in the United States and is expected in Europe. Finally in Otherwise we get angry, reboot of the famous 1974 cult comedy with the legendary Bud Spencer and Terence Hill, Mastronardi plays Miriam, leader of a circus community with which the protagonists Carezza and Sorriso will join in an unusual alliance. The two brothers will have to abandon their frictions to take back their father’s Dune Buggy, stolen from him by Torsillo (unscrupulous building speculator) and his son Raniero. There will be chases and fights, in the film which also boasts the participation of Alessandro Roja, Edoardo Pesce and Christian De Sica.

Returning to Italian fiction, it should be noted that Mastronardi will not act in the series Sandokan branded Luxvide, unlike what was announced a few months ago by some newspapers. It was the actress herself, in fact, to deny her participation in the project starring Luca Argentero and the sex symbol Can Yaman, whose shooting seems to be postponed to next year anyway.

As for a possible fourth season of The pupilinstead, at the beginning of 2021 both the actress and the co-star Lino Guanciale ruled out a return, considering the narrative material of their characters concluded.

It must be said, however, that today, for the signature of Alessia Gazzola, the ninth book of the Alice Allevi saga is out in the bookstore: “The girl from the college”(Longanesi editions), which – judging from the advances released by the author – will explore the character’s desire for motherhood, a subject not yet touched by the fiction that has ended for now with the fairytale wedding on the Janiculum. Who knows if the new investigation by Italy’s most famous coroner does not reshuffle the cards …

