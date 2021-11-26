The Fidelio L3 headphone test. Welcome back Philips

After the ups and downs on the sale of the brand, Philips Audio products seem to have reached the safe haven of TP Vision which already deals with Philips TVs. The product range is slowly being recomposed, including the Fidelio range which houses high-end products. The headset belongs to Fidelio L3 (list price 350 euros, but can also be found on 299 euros online) that immediately points to the high-end of the sector for a headset that promises not only excellent sound performance but also intelligent noise reduction and long battery life.

The list price has therefore been wisely kept below that of the sacred monsters of the sector, in order to attract the choice of those who want excellent performance but cannot afford the top of the range.

The salient features speak of a model dedicated to those who want to combine an excellent listening experience with effective and versatile noise reduction; the aesthetics are very classic and suitable for everyone, the finish is accurate and robust even in the details with a result that is perhaps not very personal but in line with the tradition of the brand.

The analysis of the construction of the headset starts with the luxurious Muirhead Scottish genuine leather case, too delicate for carrying in luggage but which protects the headset well. The construction is very sturdy with metal earcups and headband support, large and well-lined earpads and padded with memory for maximum comfort of use. The pavilions are not foldable but have a suspension that allows them to adapt well to the head; the large letters Le R embossed on the inner lining of the pavilions prevent the wrong channel. On the right pavilion there are large spaces for touch controls and then there are physical buttons for switching on and for the main noise reduction operations, accompanied by a reference voice (in English only) for switching on, noise reduction and Bluetooth pairing. Always welcome the minijack socket to connect the source directly via cable, but unfortunately the headset must still be switched on in order to function and this prevents emergency use with low battery.

To recharge the battery we find a USB socket with supplied cable. The declared autonomy is 32 hours with active ANC circuit and 38 hours without ANC, therefore excellent and better values ​​than some competitors. Noise reduction provides the now customary options of total or partial cancellation, adjustable from the application with the addition of an adaptive position detection system user for even more precise operation. From the acoustic point of view the L3 uses 40 mm transducers with membrane made of three overlapping layers and able to meet Hi-Res Audio specifications with extended frequency response from 7 to 40,000 Hz .. Bluetooth is 5.1 with aptX HD and in case of cable connection we have impedance at 16 Ohm and sensitivity of 103 dB. For noise reduction, each pavilion houses an external and an internal microphone.

A complete but whimsical application

The app dedicated to Philips headphones has beautiful graphics and is very complete, it is a pity that it often creates problems with older tablets and Android devices, with frequent freezes and sudden shutdowns. Having said that the app, in the case of the L3, allows you to view the battery charge, allows you to choose between four different preset equalization curves in addition to the one that can be freely set on six frequencies and accesses the adjustments of the noise cancellation system.

There is also a system to improve listening to telephone conversations in noisy environments, with different levels of reduction of external disturbances and an indication of the Bluetooth coding system in use. So a commendable application (when it works) and that really allows you to control the headset completely but without excess.

Great everyday use experience

Before moving on to listening to the L3 we must make a few small observations on its construction, in particular of the combination of the headband: the adjustment is very hard and you have to exert a lot of force to find the right position; the area of ​​the pavilion towards the arch also has two pointed and cutting edges that seriously risk causing injuries. These are just details that however do not affect the excellent impressions on the finish and robustness of this headset.

Listening starts right away very well e outlines capabilities worthy of the best competitors, notable dynamics and sound pressure level reachable; even using the wired connection it is not necessary to reach very high volumes to obtain adequate sound pressures and the phone battery thanks. With Bluetooth aptX HD streaming music is remarkable quality with every musical genre, complete and balanced sound range without any excess in the low range and with detailed but equally soft and enjoyable treble. The sound setting invites you to prolong listening by letting the various songs flow and we did not have the need to set equalization curves other than the standard one, curves that nevertheless never fall into excess and do not distort the sound performance. Even the three-dimensionality of the sound stage is pleasant, even if it tends to diminish the depth and brings the voices more “inside” the head than in front of us. The headset is not very heavy and the headband does not press too much on the ears, however it is difficult to resist for hours wearing the L3s. On the other hand, the touch controls on the roof respond quickly and the large surface prevents errors.

The noise reduction system works very well in its various functions, also helped by a notable passive isolation created by the closed and very enveloping pavilions themselves. The full mode is one that creates almost absolute silence, accompanied, however, by that annoying sensation of vacuum often created by these systems. The intermediate mode, on the other hand, allows to reduce environmental noises, leaving however a small amount of it to maintain awareness of the place where we are; the adaptive mode is interesting which can determine if we are sitting, standing or walking to better set the noise reduction circuit. The mode is activated from the app and is quite fast in finding our position correctly, moreover it is not abrupt in case of any changes but gradually adapts to our movements. Even trying to trick her with sudden movements, the app prefers to wait for our movement to stop and avoid constant changes.

A headset that does its job well

The Philips L3 headphones convinced us in everyday use e its list price is adequate for performance, albeit dangerously close to that of some illustrious competitors. Above all, the musical performance is excellent, very pleasant and with great dynamics while the noise reduction is very good and widely adjustable but can lead to an annoying feeling of emptiness that other models avoid.