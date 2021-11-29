the Fiesta playlist will no longer be available with the end of the Tenrai event – Nerd4.life

With a post on Twitter, 343 Industries announced that the event Fracture: Tenrai of the multiplayer of Halo Infinite it will end tomorrow, November 30th. Likewise also the Fiesta playlist, introduced together with the event, will no longer be available. Both will become active again during the course of Season 1.

The multiplayer beta of Halo Infinite has been received in a more than positive way by the players, with excellent numbers in terms of active users and positive feedback for gunplay and pace of play. What they liked least is the progression of the Battle Pass and the earning of rewards in Fracture: Tenrai. In particular, the criticisms are aimed at the speed of unlocking the prizes and the fact that the XP are linked to the completion of daily and weekly challenges that require you to play in a certain way or with specific weapons.

As previously mentioned both Fracture: Keep that the Fiesta playlist will no longer be available starting at 19:00 Italian tomorrow, Tuesday 30th November. In any case, as you probably already know, the event will be available again several times during Season 1, with the next appointment set for January 2022. Likewise, Fiesta should also return in the next few weeks.

Halo Infinite’s limited-time Fracture: Tenrai event features 30 tiers of free rewards to unlock via weekly challenges, with the biggest reward being a samurai armor. Fiesta, on the other hand, is a team slayer mode in which the first to arrive at fifty kills wins, with the peculiarity that each player has random equipment supplied with each respawn.

Staying on the subject of Halo Infinite, have you seen the live action trailer “Forever We Fight” which shows us the effects of the war over time?