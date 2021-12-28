the FIFA rules block the Nigerian

Naples Football – Shudders Victor Osimhen for the return to the field, but it all depends on the medical visits scheduled at the end of the year. Currently in Nigeria, the attacker will return to Italy between Thursday or Friday morning to undergo a medical consultation with doctors Canonico and Tartaro and possibly be eligible for return.

However, as he relates The morning on newsstands today, in any case it is difficult to imagine having a center forward for Juventus-Naples. More than for the timing and the will of the player, it is a FIFA regulation that blocks everything.

Juve-Napoli, Osimhen blocked by a FIFA rule