THE FIFTH ELEMENT – CLEAR OBJECTIVE, WITH UNITY AND A WISH TO WIN

It is difficult to comment on Juventus’ moment, today’s match appears to be important to give a signal of rebirth after the two defeats against Sassuolo and Verona which brought despair after a positive period of competitions. It seemed that the good results obtained after the draw with Milan could open a new front, but the two consecutive defeats undermined certainties.

QUALIFICATION – the goal of the evening is to qualify, go to the second round two rounds to spare and then put heart and soul on the championship to bring Juventus back to the level of dignity.

OFFENSIVE ANSWERS – the answers you are looking for are almost everywhere, but it is not possible to score only one goal per game and always cashing in some, in short, either you keep the clean sheet or you have to do more in front.

CONCENTRATION – maximum concentration is required on all balls, attention to detail. First element: do not lose balls at the exit, second, study the opponents and do not underestimate anyone.

WANT TO WIN – is there no desire to win? Yes, perhaps not in the Champions League, to see the performances, certainly in the league. If the fans don’t see that hunger and sacred fire in everyone, they notice it. And to tell the truth we have not seen that desire to win in all elements.

UNITY – it takes unity of purpose, desire to win, concentration and desire to overcome obstacles. All for one, because only with the group can you win and this must be done by Juventus, that the retirement will be of some use, hopefully …