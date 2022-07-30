The fifth largest airline in the United States is born

Recently the American airline JetBlue Airways agreed to buy Spirit Airlines for 3,800 million dollars, thus giving rise to the creation of the fifth largest airline USA.

For this to go ahead, however, the deal must first be approved by antitrust regulators in that country.

The announced agreement was the crowning of a "war" of offers that took months, and it comes two days after Spirit's attempt to merge with another airline, Frontier Airlines, ultimately fell apart.







Union. An airplane and the Spirit Airlines and jetBlue Airways logos. Photo REUTERS/Dado Ruvic



Spirit Airlines CEO Ted Christie is thus thrust into the awkward position of defending a sale to JetBlue after argue vehemently against of it, saying antitrust regulators would never let it happen.

“Obviously, there’s been a lot of talk over the last couple of months, always with our stakeholders in mind,” Christie said in a CNBC interview. “We’ve been listening to the folks at JetBlue, and they have a lot of good ideas about their plans for that.”

More competition, lower fees

JetBlue's argument for regulatory approval is that its size puts it in a better position to force larger airlines to reduce fees of the passages.







JetBlue Airways announced the intention to buy the low cost Spirit Airlines, which would create the fifth largest airline in the US. Photo Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP



In addition, he offered to give up takeoff and landing slots at airports in key cities, such as New York, Boston and Miami, in favor of Spirit.

For his part, JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said those concessions will allow other low-cost carriers, including Frontier, to bolster their presence and thus increase competition.

“However, the real issue here is clearly what can we do in the United States to a more competitive airline industry against the big four airlines,” Hayes said in an interview. “We think the most disruptive and effective thing we can do is build a bigger JetBlue than we could otherwise.”

Together, JetBlue and Spirit will have about 9% of the market United States air travel. For their part, the airlines American, United, Delta and Southwest control about 80% if international flights are included.







Spirit check in booths in Oakland, California. JetBlue said it would raise wages for Spirit employees. Photo Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP



Hayes said Spirit planes will be converted to JetBlue’s configuration, which will allow for more legroom and mean there will be fewer seats for sale on each flight. He also announced that JetBlue increase the salary of employees from Spirit.

From California and Detroit

JetBlue and Spirit have been discussing the deal for the past few weeks, with shares in Miramar, Florida-based Spirit rising 4% in the last few hours to $25.31, still below the price JetBlue is offering.

While shares of JetBlue fell 2%, and those of Frontier, which is seen as benefiting if Spirit disappears as a low-cost competitor, rose 19%.







JetBlue began operations in 2001 in California. AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File



JetBlue Airways is a low-cost airline owned by JetBlue Airways Corporation and has its corporate offices in Forest Hills, near Queens, in New York. Its main base is at New York’s John F. Kennedy airport.

Started operations in 2001 from the Long Beach airport in California, and in 2004 it was extended to Boston, Massachusetts, to later expand its operations to Fort Lauderdale (Miami), Washington and Orlando (Florida).

Its main market is domestic flights within the United States, but it also has services to the Bahamas, Bermuda, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Costa Rica, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic, in North and Central America. In South America, meanwhile, it reaches Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

For your part Spirit Airlines, which today is distinguished by its yellow planes with black letters, started in 1980 in Detroit as "Charter One", with trips to entertainment destinations such as Atlantic City, Las Vegas and the Bahamas.







Spirit Airlines was born in 1980 in Detroit, with the name Charter One. Photo Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP



It changed its name from Charter One to its current name in May 1992, with fleet changes and new service from Detroit to Atlantic City.

And although over the years it grew significantly, today it does not have a good evaluation, since in general is considered among the worst airlines regarding passenger complaints.

JetBlue and Spirit will continue to operate independently until the deal is approved by regulators and Spirit shareholders, with their loyalty programs and customer accounts separate.

SOURCE: ANSA

