The fifth season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ arrives at HBO | Huelva24

“He was a monster. The founding father of Gilead took our country from us. He had to pay for what he did. I killed him and I loved it,” June says of Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), killed in the previous installment. “I need her to know it was me,” he adds, referring to Serena.

“There’s no way she could handle Fred alone,” suspects Serena, who comes face-to-face with June in one sequence. Also, June appears having a conversation with Mark Tuello (Sam Jaeger). “If she’s scared, she can be very dangerous,” he warns of Serena. “June Osborne is a cancer, we have to kill her,” says a Gilead official.

Additionally, the trailer also teases that Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) will work with Nick (Max Minghella) and Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) to reform Gilead and rise to power, as June, Luke (OT Fagbenle), and Moira (Samira Wiley) battle Gilead from a distance and continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.

cast of actors

In addition to the aforementioned actors, Madeline Brewer and Amanda Brugel, among others, complete the main cast. Alexis Bledel, who played Emily Malek, will not be in the fifth season.

Season 5 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ premieres in the US on Hulu on September 14. In Spain, each episode will be offered one day after its launch on HBO Max.