the FIGC has fixed 35% calculated on 25 players

The Ministry of Health approved on the day of the circular with the new anti-Covid protocol for sport that had been approved last week by the State-Regions Conference and therefore had passed the scrutiny of the CTS.

The document, which provides, among other things, the blocking of the entire team group in the event that a number of positives exceeding 35% of the members is reached, identifies “safe and shared” rules to ensure equal treatment and give certainty to the continuation of championships in light of the new wave of Covid-19. Today the decisions of the Football Federation were expected with the number of players per squad from which 35% must be calculated, clarifications and details that came with the official publication by the FIGC:

“The FIGC has resolved that, for the sole purposes of the circular no. 0000750 of the Ministry of Health of last 18 January and the consequent provisions of the local health authorities, 25 players are the squad of Serie A, Serie B and Serie C teams on the which to calculate the percentage of positive players. The circular, which for the definition of the ‘Athletes Group’ is left to the competent sporting bodies by discipline, establishes that “with the achievement of a number of positives greater than 35% of the members of the Athletes Group, the entire team group blocked. The list containing the list of the members of the ‘Athletes Group’ must be sent, via PEC, by the Company to the competent League, before the first official match following the date of publication of this Press Release and may be subsequently changed according to the procedures established by each League, in relation to the names of the members and not to the total number of players included you”.

This means that with 8 positives in the team you can play, while with 9 the ASL’s right to intervene is automatically triggered. Among other things, antigen tests every day for at least 5 days for high-risk contacts, with the obligation to wear FFP2 in all contexts where sports are not carried out, regardless of the vaccination status. For low-risk contacts (subjects who come into contact with the Team Group even on a non-continuous basis) “the measures provided for by ministerial indications are applied, also in relation to vaccination status. The use of the Ffp2 mask is recommended”. Finally, the entire protocol applies regardless of vaccination status.