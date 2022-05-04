The fight between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor breaks an audience record for women’s boxing
The fight between the Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano and the irish Katie Taylor had an audience of more than 1.5 million people on DAZN, the streaming company announced today.
According to a DAZN social media post, the viewership sets a record for a female boxing match. Likewise, the fight was seen in more than 170 markets worldwide.
On Saturday, Taylor (21-0, 6 KOs) outboxed Serrano (42-2-1, 30 KOs) in a thrilling brawl that ended in a questionable split decision for the Irishwoman. The bout was held before a sellout crowd at New York’s Madison Square Garden and marked the first time an all-female brawl had headlined a card at the iconic facility.
The fight, because of Taylor’s four straps at lightweight, was considered the biggest in women’s boxing history.
Serrano also celebrated the news of DAZN on the social network Twitter.
Thank you to all of you beautiful fans. You asked for it, and we fulfilled it. I bet I can speak for Katie Taylor when I also say that we love and appreciate each one of you. Life is about giving to those you love. We love our fans,” Serrano wrote.
In comparison, as announced by ESPN, the fight between Shakur Stevenson and Óscar Valdez, which took place on Saturday shortly after the end of Serrano and Taylor, had an audience of 1.1 million.
Yesterday he Irish newspaper Independent.ie reported that Taylor’s team is already working on a possible rematch to be held during the month of October. The venue would be Croke Park in Dublin, which has a capacity of 80,000 and could even hold 90,000 for a boxing match with the ring in the center of the field..
Promoters like the idea of breaking another milestone, and holding a first-ever all-female fight in front of more than 80,000 people, according to Independent.ie.
-
Interior view of Madison Square Garden prior to the fight between Serrano and Taylor. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
-
Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano exchange blows at the beginning of the fight. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
-
Serrano punishes his opponent in the middle of the fight. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
-
Taylor caught his breath in the later rounds to stay in the fight. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
-
Serrano looks pleased after her performance in the sports mecca. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
-
Serrano looks sure of victory after the last bell. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
-
Taylor picked up the split decision win to retain his lightweight titles. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
-
Serrano and Taylor showed professionalism after the fight and congratulate each other on the spectacle they provided. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
-
Serrano says goodbye to the Puerto Rican public that gathered at the installation to support her. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
-
This is what the audience looked like waiting for the historic meeting between the Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano and the Irish Katie Taylor. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
-
The fans were divided throughout the brawl. In the photos, two fans with the Irish flag in favor of Taylor. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
-
Some of the fourth round action. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
-
A fan waves a Puerto Rican flag during the fight. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
-
Serrano and Taylor in the tenth round. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
-
Serrano and Taylor are confused in a hug after the Irish was victorious. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
-
The Irish celebrating her victory. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
-
Serrano leaves the ring, wrapped in the Puerto Rican flag. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
-
Serrano in his corner at the end of the fight. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
-
Serrano showed up to the post-event press conference relaxed, happy and proud of her performance and what she and Taylor accomplished. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
-
Serrano and Taylor at the end of the fight. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
-
Serrano seemed to land the most powerful shots of the match and left the Olympic medalist reeling on a couple of occasions. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
-
Both boxers brought 19,187 people to Madison Square Garden. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
-
Serrano expressed his joy at the great atmosphere that reigned in the Garden. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
-
Taylor after being victorious. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
-
Amanda Serrano with Jake Paul at the end of the fight. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
-
“I put everything I could put, but things are as they are,” Serrano said. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
-
Serrano and Taylor give it their all in the tenth round. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
-
Serrano, Taylor and Jordan Maldonado, Serrano’s trainer, after the Irishwoman was announced as the winner. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
-
Serrano leaves the ring after not prevailing against the Irish Taylor. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
-
The Puerto Rican before the start of the fight. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)