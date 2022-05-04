The fight between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor breaks an audience record for women’s boxing

The fight between the Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano and the irish Katie Taylor had an audience of more than 1.5 million people on DAZN, the streaming company announced today.

According to a DAZN social media post, the viewership sets a record for a female boxing match. Likewise, the fight was seen in more than 170 markets worldwide.

On Saturday, Taylor (21-0, 6 KOs) outboxed Serrano (42-2-1, 30 KOs) in a thrilling brawl that ended in a questionable split decision for the Irishwoman. The bout was held before a sellout crowd at New York’s Madison Square Garden and marked the first time an all-female brawl had headlined a card at the iconic facility.

The fight, because of Taylor’s four straps at lightweight, was considered the biggest in women’s boxing history.

Serrano also celebrated the news of DAZN on the social network Twitter.

Thank you to all of you beautiful fans. You asked for it, and we fulfilled it. I bet I can speak for Katie Taylor when I also say that we love and appreciate each one of you. Life is about giving to those you love. We love our fans,” Serrano wrote.

In comparison, as announced by ESPN, the fight between Shakur Stevenson and Óscar Valdez, which took place on Saturday shortly after the end of Serrano and Taylor, had an audience of 1.1 million.

Yesterday he Irish newspaper Independent.ie reported that Taylor’s team is already working on a possible rematch to be held during the month of October. The venue would be Croke Park in Dublin, which has a capacity of 80,000 and could even hold 90,000 for a boxing match with the ring in the center of the field..

Promoters like the idea of ​​breaking another milestone, and holding a first-ever all-female fight in front of more than 80,000 people, according to Independent.ie.