The fight between Elon Musk and Twitter goes to court

The fight that Elon Musk and Twitter have had for months over the purchase of the social network will now go to court after the decision of the billionaire businessman to cancel the operation, which leaves the Justice before a practically unprecedented case.

A priori, according to the opinions of experts collected this weekend by specialized media, Twitter has an advantage in this legal battle, in which it will seek Musk to complete the acquisition of his business under the agreed terms.

The company has already advanced that it will take the matter before the Delaware Court of Chancery, a court specialized in large commercial disputes to force the application of the agreement sealed between the two parties and, perhaps, seek financial compensation.

Musk argues that Twitter has offered “false and misleading” information during the negotiations and that it has not provided information that it considers essential to close the transaction.

These mainly refer to the number of fake or spam accounts on the social network, which according to Twitter account for less than 5% of the total, a figure that the richest man in the world began to question almost immediately after announcing the purchase of the company.

In the United States there are not many precedents of similar cases, especially operations of this magnitude, but in most similar episodes the buying party has been forced to go ahead with the process. (photo: The Newspaper)

For many analysts, the issue of “bots” is simply the excuse that Musk has sought to back down from an operation that seems increasingly ruinous, with the firm’s shares below $37, a far cry from $54. .20 per title that Musk agreed to pay last April, and with a sharp drop in Tesla’s price and, therefore, in the billionaire’s fortune.

But the businessman did not include too many conditions in the purchase operation, so a priori it seems difficult for a court to accept his reasons for backing down.

According to experts, Musk’s trick is to prove that Twitter offered information about his business that deviated dramatically from reality, something extremely difficult.

In other words, it would not be enough, for example, to prove that fake accounts on the social network represent 6 or 7% of the total, since a priori this would not change the prospects of the business that they have agreed to buy in a sufficiently important way.

In the United States there are not many precedents of similar cases, especially operations of this magnitude, but in most similar episodes the buying party has been forced to go ahead with the process.

However, even if a court were to force Musk to complete the operation, it would be difficult to force the impulsive businessman to comply, and the whole process could do even more damage to Twitter.

Thus, analysts see it as most likely that the two parties will reach some kind of agreement, which will either allow Musk to abandon the purchase by paying significant compensation (probably greater than the break clause of 1,000 million dollars included in the contract). and that it is subject to conditions) or that significantly lowers the price of Twitter so that the transaction closes.

