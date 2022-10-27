the fight between them for Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde, Florence pugh and Harry Styles, the protagonists of the scandal behind Don’t worry, darling

To the separation of Olivia Wilde from Jason Sudeikis and the controversy that surrounded the filming of Do not worry honey A stellar protagonist was added: the former nanny of the children of the famous ex-partner. The woman turned on the fan last week and is gradually adding more information from behind the scenes. On this occasion, the story included the actress Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Wilde’s current partner, and the protagonist of ted lassoand would explain both the bad weather that was finally confirmed at the Venice Festival and the crisis that triggered the split between Wilde and Sudeikis.

The story about the B side of the scandals starring Wilde began when the former nanny decided to speak exclusively with the English newspaper Daily Mail. In an extensive talk that the media decided to reveal little by little, the woman – who did not want her identity to be revealed – He said that Wilde would have complained to Sudeikis, when they were still a couple, that Florence Pugh was supposedly dating Harry Styles. Shortly after that scene, Wilde and Sudeikis parted ways and the director whitewashed her relationship with the English singer. The testimony of the nanny would then explain the confrontation between the two women and the climate of tension that existed in Venice.

Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine and Florence Pugh arrive at the presentation of Don’t Worry Honey during the Venice Film Festival – Credits: @Vianney Le Caer

Among the episodes that stood out during the Venice festival, Pugh, 26, appeared on the red carpet on September 5 with the rest of the cast and although he posed for photos, he refused to participate in a panel before the event. and to give interviews about the film. He also never made eye contact with Wilde or showed himself near her. Thus, he exposed and evidenced the bad relationship he had with the director of the film during filming.

“Olivia told Jason a few weeks after Harry started shooting the movie that Flo was sleeping with Harry and that she had a boyfriend. Then Olivia started with Harry. It was all very fast. A lot of people don’t know that, “said the nanny, adding:” She was like giddy and she covered her face in shame saying that she couldn’t believe she was so young. I didn’t know who Harry Styles was at the time, but I thought, ‘wow, I’ve never seen her like this.

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in Don’t Worry, Honey – Credits: @Capt

As it turned out in the English media, when Pugh and the singer maintained the fleeting relationship to which the nanny refers, the actress was still dating Zach Braff, and the same thing was published about the romance of Styles and Wilde, which is still in foot: he was still seeing Pugh. Florence found out about that romance through the magazines and that would have been the beginning of the hatred between the actress and the director of Do not worry honey.

The beginning of the problems

Wilde and Sudeikis’ headaches over the leaked information about his personal life began with the nanny’s betrayal. The couple, who had been engaged in 2013, decided to end the relationship at the end of 2020. Without much information about the breakup, everything was kept secret until now. In addition to revealing how the actor experienced the breakup and how she found out about the romance between Wilde and Styles, the woman assured that the director gave her dog to spend more time with her young love.

Despite the fact that the relationship is not the best, in the face of the nanny’s statements, Wilde and Sudeikis decided to join forces: through a joint statement they denied the information that was published about them. “As parents it is incredibly upsetting to learn that one of our two children’s former nannies has made such false and defamatory accusations about us,” they wrote in a statement sent to the US press.

Despite rumors of a crisis, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles continue to be very close

“Your 18-month campaign of harassment against us, as well as our loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has come to an end. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children in the sincere hope that you will now choose to leave our family alone.”

In relation to the well-being of the pet and the attitude of the actress with the small dog, it was an animal protection association in Los Angeles that came out to put things in their place. In a post made last Saturday, MaeDay Rescue thanked Olivia Wilde for “being a responsible pet owner” and explained that the actress decided to give up the animal because she realized that “she did not love the life of traveling and was not happy with the little kids”.