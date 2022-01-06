the fight breaks out at 45 ‘

Milan-Rome, very hot atmosphere: just before the double whistle, the fight breaks out. There is also an expulsion.

The match between Milan and Roma was very important, and at the interval it rewards the hosts, with Giroud and Messias who had led the Rossoneri to the double advantage, before Abraham shortened the distance.

Shortly before the final whistle, the spirits lit up in two circumstances: the first, due to the behavior of Theo Hernandez, who at first decided not to put the ball out to allow rescue, only to then decide to stop once caged by the Giallorossi. Face to face with Karsdorp, with Mourinho coming onto the pitch to stop Abraham. After a few minutes, another quarrel, this time with Karsdorp and Saelemaekers protagonists: expelled Romeo, AC Milan team manager.

The game got nasty with the passing of the minutes: the stakes are really high, with Roma who, after having appeared a little stunned at the beginning, have increased the engine revolutions with the passing of the minutes, touching on several occasions even the goal that would have been worth the draw. A really crackling second half is expected, from all points of view.