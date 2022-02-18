The fight broke out at Mazatlán FC vs. America! | VIDEO

Midtime Editorial

Mazatlaan / 02.16.2022 21:24:57





A real madness was the end of the match between Mazatlan FC and Americaduel pending Date 1 of the tournament Closure 2022 of the MX League and it is that there was an outbreak of anger derived from an omission of the referee Jorge Antonio Perez Duran.

It was in an attack by the Eagles that savior kings was planted near the Sinaloa area and it was there that George Padilla he knocked him down with a strong sweep that Perez Duran did not appreciate as missing; the action continued and Padilla himself went to work very hard to Roger Martinez and the Colombian lit up.

Immediately the South American faced his rival and his companions followed him, who distributed pushes and slaps to the players of the gunboats.

#PerezDuran He is a referee with great potential to be a star of Mexican soccer, but he has a common denominator in his participation.

The apparent lack of concentration on decisive plays reacting with confused responses.

open thread… pic.twitter.com/tjV1Q93d6A – The Coach Referee (@ChiquimarcoMx) February 17, 2022

After several minutes, the Nazarene went to the VAR to review the action, determining to draw the red card for Padillafor stopping an obvious scoring action, while Roger was booked.

The Eagles They added a new defeat in the contest at the end of the clash with a score of 2-1, leaving behind very soon the victory of last Saturday against Santos Laguna.

The goals of Mazatlan FC were in charge of Gonzalo Sosa and Miguel Sansoreswhile the Colombian Juan Otero discounted in the last minutes.

​