The fight continued in the Chivas dressing room, they filter which player Briseño attacked

In addition to Huerta, the player Briseño attacked in the Chivas dressing room

April 11, 2022 3:05 p.m.

The discussion about the field of the Nemesio Diez stadium between Antonio Briseno and Hector Huerta extended to the locker room where Chicken was intractable and pushed the striker from Chivaswho slipped and fell, sources say.

In accordance with Jesus Hernandez during the program Los Campamentos, Antonio Briseno assaulted in the locker room Cesar Huerta. According to the communicator, after pushing him, the Atletico striker fell and received the help of another player.

Jose Rangel also received attacks, who intervened to separate Briseno and Huerta. Striker Isaac Brizuela was in the brawl to separate both players, who left a bad impression after Chivas’ draw against Toluca.

Are sanctions coming for both players?

According to the source, in mention, neither Marcelo Michel Leanoneither Ricardo Pelaez they would have acted after what happened, this because everyone was hot-headed and did not want to add fuel to the fire.

