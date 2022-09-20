the fight in Ecuador for the most expensive drug in the world

A race against the clock live more than 20 children with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) in Ecuador. Families suffer knowing that there are medicines to save their children, but they are extremely expensive, exceed 2 million dollars. According to several parents, the procedures established by the State to access the medicines seem ‘to be made to sentence these babies to death.’ Cases of The O Y Maikel are proof of it. Laura Varela and her husband longed to have a child, however, life did not give them the opportunity. The woman herself suffered two losses, until one day she received the long-awaited positive. After an uncomplicated pregnancy, on March 6, 2022, Theo was born. At first everything went well, the baby moved his limbs normally. Nearly three months old, her mother noticed that something was wrong. When she turned him upside down, she wouldn’t lift his head from her. Some time later, she took him to a neuropediatrician, who told her that it was necessary to perform a exam that is only done in the United States. It was soon confirmed that Theo has spinal muscular atrophy, a disease that damages and kills motor neurons. But the baby suffers from type 1, the most serious and common, which requires urgent treatment, because average lifespan is two years. The crossroads: The medicine Theo needs is the most expensive in the world. “For them, each day that passes is uncertain because they are losing the strength of their muscles. It is devastating for us to assume the fear that the solution as parents is not in our hands. They have taken away the possibility of saving our children,” said Laura Varela. The family is from Otavalobut constantly travels to Quito because the child was referred to the Baca Ortiz Hospital. Laura confesses to feeling afflicted, she says that for the public health system to provide the Zolgensma -medication of $2.1 million– a lengthy process is required that could cost your child’s life. Once the disease is detected, the hospital’s medical council must meet to analyze the treatment and medication that the patient needs. Then, issue an annex (a kind of prescription). Then, the Ministry of Health should process the request. All processes last months and even years, according to the testimonies collected for this report. “This is urgent and they already know why they went through these cases. The Government should channel the administrative part of this medicine in a shorter way,” Varela said. He adds that with a single dose of Zolgensma, the disease could stop. “If Theo receives the drug tomorrow, we would have a life expectancy of more than 50 percent. He would even have the possibility of walking little by little, but controlling the condition in time ”. The mother does not want the same thing to happen that happened to Derek and other children, who received the medicine out of time. At the moment, Theo remains stable and has not required intubation, but the picture could change soon, as those babies who undergo tracheostomy (opening in front of the neck to help breathe) they are no longer allowed to access the Zolgensma. Also read: Derek, who received the most expensive medicine in the world for his spinal muscular atrophy, passed away

HE WAS DENIED THE MEDICATION

Maikel served a year in a bed in the Carlos Andrade Marin Hospital. He has been there for three months after acquiring an infection in the lungs, for which they performed a tracheostomy. Also, he has gastric tubes to feed himself. Paulina Pilco, the baby’s mother, remembers that a month after he was born, she realized that her son could not move his limbs normally. She was puzzled by the doctor that the baby’s tongue trembles. The little boy was directed to a geneticist doctor who recommended that he be tested for muscular atrophy in the United States. This is another expense that parents must bear, no public hospital can cover it. Only the exam costs 800 dollars. At six months, Maikel was confirmed to have SMA type 1. “Everything collapsed”says Paulina, remembering the day the results arrived. At that moment the viacrucis began to obtain the treatment. The family traveled every month from the Puyo to the capital to find out if the process had already started, but there were no answers. Given the inaction of the hospital, they sent a letter to the president, William Lassoand the then Minister of Health, Ximena Garzon. They didn’t answer them either. The next step was to file a protective action that they won in the first instance. At that moment, Maikel was breathing on his own. The judge ruled that the Andrade Marín Hospital had to take responsibility for all damages for the delay in treatment, help with the ventilator and medicines, even apologize public. However, when the baby was about to turn nine months old, he was admitted to the Emergency Room in the Baca Ortiz Hospital because on a bus trip he acquired a lung infection. She spent three weeks in intensive care. The legal process continued. Andrade Marín appealed the decision and in the second instance they were denied treatment. By that time, the baby had already had a tracheotomy. “They said that the baby is no longer fit, that children do not have to use a breathing apparatus”, mentions Paulina Pilco. She adds that, despite the fact that they were denied the most expensive medicine in the world, the judge ordered the hospital to deliver an electronic ventilator and complementary supplies. The parents will continue to fight to save their son’s life and will appeal the judge’s decision. “We are sure that our baby will improve because there are cases in which, being with the tracheostomy, they give them the medicine and he is recovering. We have the hope that the same will happen with our baby”, he points out. Fernando Piscofather of Maikel.

SCARCE RESOURCES

Currently, Maikel is stable, he no longer has any infections, but he remains in the hospital until he is given the ventilator. When that happens, he would return to Puyo. His father and his two brothers, who returned due to lack of resources, are waiting for him there. In the meantime, Paulina sleeps in a hospital chair. “It has been a very hard change. I’m here with my baby, my children over there. Every doctor who reviews him tells me that I better ask God to take him soon. They should better help me with the treatment”, says the mother between tears. He adds that the baby is neurally active, has gained weight and has had no complications. “If they put the medicine on him right now, he would recover, he would start moving his body. They are very unfair, they do not want to help us”. Fernando has a job for which he receives the basic salary, but he also sells sheets to obtain more income and bear the costs of his son’s illness. In addition, the family has organized activities such as raffles or solidarity meals, but nothing is enough.

DONATIONS

Theo and Maikel’s families have launched campaigns through social networks to obtain the two million dollars they need to buy Zolgensma, as well as to pay for additional expenses: travel, medicine, therapies, devices, etc. Those who wish to collaborate with The Oyou can contact the mother at the following phone number 0967595863. Or deposit to the savings account of Banco del Pichincha № 2203527162 in the name of Laura Varela. ID number: 1003549183. To collaborate with Maikel and his family, can be reached at the number 0979498421. Or deposit to the savings account № 5976150200 of Banco de Pichincha in the name of Pilco Popayan Paulina Magali.

WHAT IS SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY?

There are about 7,000 rare diseases in the world. One of them is the Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)a group of genetic conditions that damage and kill the motor neurons that control movements of the arms, legs, face, throat, and tongue. As the neurons die, the muscles begin to weaken and atrophy. It is a progressive wear and tear that affects speaking, walking, swallowing and breathing.as described by the MedlinePlus portal. It has a prevalence of one to two cases per 100,000 people and an incidence of 1 in 10,000 live births. According to the Ecuador Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation (FAME), there are 23 patients suffering from the disease in the country.

There are three FDA-approved treatments Food and Drug Administration (FDA) depending on the patient: Spinraza, Evrysdi and Zolgensma. All exceed hundreds of thousands of dollars, except for the last one, which is considered the most expensive in the world with a value of $2.1 million. Elizabeth Noguerapresident of the Ecuador Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation (FAME) states that, although these drugs are not part of the National Table of Medicines, "It is the obligation of the Government to provide medicines for this class of diseases". He adds that last year they had unsuccessful meetings with the then Minister of Health, Ximena Garzonwho promised to sign agreements to expedite the care of minors, but nothing ever materialized. "These are children who die daily, we are already with five losses last month".

LIFE OR DEATH

Noguera also has a son with grade 2 SMA. She describes her struggle as terrible. At the beginning there was no life expectancy for the little one, much less treatment for him. Then came the joy that the FDA approved the drug. Daniel is 12 years old, but you have not accessed the medicine for more than five years. The request has been repeatedly denied by the Baca Ortiz Hospital.

“Without medicine, the disease damages every function. What the Government is doing is waiting for time to pass, for children to degenerate and then saying that they are no longer viable children”. He adds: “If the children do not receive the medicine they are sentenced to a cruel death. I don’t know how the government can sleep peacefully, knowing that its people are dying for lack of medicine. As it is a rare disease, they have shamelessly told us that they prefer to save 30 children with cancer than one with spinal muscular atrophy”.

