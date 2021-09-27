News

The Fighter: Christian Bale and his extreme transformation for the film

To play the role of Dicky Eklund in The Fighter Christian Bale underwent an extreme transformation losing 13 pounds.

Christian Bale lost 13 pounds to play Dicky Eklund in The Fighter: the former US boxer was a drug addict and his body, over the years, had been severely tested by cocaine and crack.

Christian Bale and Mark Wahlberg on the set of the drama The Fighter

During the promotional tour, the actor jokingly stated that he had snorted a lot of cocaine to lose weight, but still failed to achieve the dramatic fitness he achieved for The Man Without Sleep. Bale’s weight loss diet consisted of one apple and one can of tuna a day.

The actor, in addition to his physical transformation, also decided to immerse himself in the part in the most intense way possible: by spending whole days with the real Dicky Eklund, in order to learn how to emulate him correctly, before the start of filming on The Fighter.

Christian Bale in a very intense image from The Fighter movie

Regarding this aspect, director David O. Russell stated that, in addition to the drastic physical transformation, Bale did not just mimic Eklund’s behavior: “Dicky has a very distinctive rhythm, a musical way of speaking, and Christian had to fully understand how his mind works. ”


