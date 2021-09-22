The Fighter | Christian Bale, Mark Wahlberg and the true story behind the film

MILAN – The metaphor that compares the ring with life recurs often, even in the cinema. Dedication, sacrifice, courage are constants that apply not only to existence, but also to a boxer. And among many, it is worth mentioning the story of Micky Ward. Brought to the big screen in 2010 by David O’Russell in The Fighter, with Christian Bale and Mark Wahlberg, is the story of a life spent in the ring that intertwines with three of the most memorable boxing matches ever, those between Ward and Arturo Gatti.

American of Irish descent, and therefore nicknamed Irish, Micky Ward began his career as a boxer early, with a streak of unparalleled victories. A super light weight fighter, Ward soon decided to take a break, partly to find a job and partly to have surgery on his right hand that had always bothered him. His entry into the boxing world was actually no accident, perhaps a twist of fate, since his brother, Dicky Eklund, had also been a boxer. But he, unlike what Micky’s life would have been, had not been able to bear the weight of his sporting career and had let himself be dragged into the tunnel of drug addiction.

After he was released from prison, he was the one who urged Ward to return to the ring. And luckily he listened to him. In the space of ten years he reached important titles, as well as obtaining a rightful place among the boxers acclaimed by the magazine. The Ring, the most authoritative when it comes to boxing. First in the United States and then in Europe, starting with the world title in London, Ward’s success and victories were unbridled. But as with any self-respecting star of sport, a nemesis could certainly not be missing, an antagonism similar to that between Niki Lauda and James Hunt. His lifelong challenger came as Arturo Gatti, one of the strongest Italian boxers.

The first meeting between the two took place in 2002 and ended with the victory of Micky Ward. A violent encounter which was followed by a hospitalization of both challengers. The passion for the challenge combined with a touch of pride led in a short time to a rematch, which this time was won by Gatti. Draw. The following year the third fight was held, an epic fight that went down in history, both for the myth that was slowly being created around the two boxers, and for being remembered as one of the bloodiest fights ever.

In a race – literally – at the last blow, the jury unanimously decided Gatti’s victory. Despite the rivalry, there was also a deep respect between the two, an awareness of the other’s tenacity and technique on the part of both. Especially for Gatti, who after the meeting claimed to have finally understood “What it’s like to fight against a brother”. That would be the last fight in the ring for Micky Ward, after which he retired from boxing. But the parable of his career has become a legend.