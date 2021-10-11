The Fighter: plot, cast and curiosities about the film

Today he has been nominated for an Oscar and is known for films such as Bright side, American Hustle – Appearances can be deceiving And Joy, director David O. Russell has already embarked on a more decisive rise to the top in Hollywood with his 2010 film The Fighter (review here). This came after a six-year hiatus from his previous feature film, I Heart Huckabees – The strange coincidences of life. The film in question is a biopic dedicated to two brothers active in the world of boxing, a true story that finds great narrative strength here both for the skill of the performers and for Russell’s ability to underline the emotional heart of the film.

Written by Paul Tamasy, Eric Johnson And Scott Silver, the film was inspired by the 1995 documentary entitled High on Crack Street: Lost Lives in Lowell, dedicated to the Eklund-Ward family, which includes the two half-brothers here protagonists. To direct the film was initially supposed to be there Darren Aronofsky, already distinguished in 2008 for a similar film such as The Wrestler. The director, however, preferred to give up The Fighter to focus on The black Swan, thus leaving the place free to Russell. Once released, the success was extraordinary.

The Fighter it earned around $ 130 million worldwide and earned seven Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. Even now it is indicated as one of Russell’s best feature films, where his skill in combining technique and emotions is evident. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities related to this. Continuing reading here it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot, to the cast of actors and to true story behind the film. Finally, the main streaming platforms containing the title in their catalog will also be listed.

The Fighter: the plot of the film

The protagonists of the film are Dicky Eklund, a successful former boxer now disgraced, and his half-brother Micky Ward, in turn a puglie, whose career is just beginning and is managed by his mother Alice. Despite his impressive left hook, Micky continues to lose in the ring. The last fight he faces almost ends up killing him, and at that point he is persuaded by his girlfriend, Charlene, to try something extreme: split from his family, pursue his interests and train without his troubled brother. In doing so, Micky finds himself having the opportunity to fight for the title. But it will be at that point that he will understand that he needs his brother and his whole family in order to win.

The Fighter: the true story behind the movie

Richard Eklund Jr. went from being an amateur boxer to being a professional boxer on August 26, 1975. After losing his debut match against Joe DeFayette, won ten consecutive fights and assumed the name of Dick Eklund. On July 18, 1978 he fought against the great Sugar Ray Leonard however, he was defeated. Eklund he then continued to attend the ring until 1985. In his career he totaled 19 victories and, when he stopped wearing gloves he began to train his stepbrother Micky Ward. At the moment Dicky works as a personal trainer and boxing coach in New England and, along with Micky, travels the United States giving motivational speeches to college students.

At the same Dicky Eklund the documentary was then dedicated High on Crack Street: Lost Lives in Lowell, which chronicles the decline of the former pugilist due to crack addiction. Many were in fact the troubles that characterized the life of the boxer once nicknamed Lowell’s pride. As of 2013, he had been arrested about 66 times, mostly for drug possession. When he started training Micky, had just served 5 years in prison for kidnapping and armed robbery. Finally, the man was involved, in May 2006, in a murder that took place outside a bar. To date, however, he seems to have cleaned up by dedicating himself solely to the activity of coach.

The Fighter: the cast of the film

The actor plays the promising boxer Micky Ward Mark Wahlberg, who asked if he could get the part as a true friend of Ward. To best interpret the boxer, his habits and ways of doing things, Wahlberg made use of the presence of Ward on the set, studying him in all his particularities. To add realism to the film, Wahlberg also turned down a stunt double and took real punches during the fight scenes, which resulted in him nearly breaking his nose a couple of times. Wahlberg also underwent a rigorous bodybuilding exercise regimen, dedicating over four years of training to achieve a muscular physique and convincingly portray Ward.

Next to him, in the role of the problematic Dicky Eklun there is instead Christian Bale, who thanks to this interpretation won an Oscar for best supporting actor. It was Walhberg who suggested Bale, wishing he could work with him. Given Eklund’s drug addiction, Bale had to lose a lot of weight, which he has done in the past for The sleepless man. Bale also studied the part by taking notes on Eklund’s mannerisms and recording conversations to capture the character’s distinctive Boston accent. In the film there is also the actress Amy Adams in the role of Charlene Felming, Micky’s girlfriend, while Melissa Leo is the mother of the two, Alice.

The Fighter: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

You can take advantage of The Fighter thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. This is in fact available in the catalogs of Rakuten TV, Chili Cinema, Google Play, Apple iTunes, Now and Amazon Prime Video. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will have the opportunity to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. The film is also present in the television schedule of Monday 11 October at 9.15 pm On the canal Sky.

