The Fighter: the true story that inspired the film

The Fighter tells the true story of two half-brothers: boxer Micky Ward, played by Mark Wahlberg, and coach Dicky Eklund, who instead has the face of Christian Bale.

The Fighter is a 2010 film, directed by David O. Russell, inspired by the true story of the American boxer of Irish origin Micky Ward, champion in the light weight category, famous for having met three times the boxer of Italian origin Arturo Gatti.

The film also tells the life stories of Dicky Eklund, Ward’s half-brother: also a boxer, even if only for a short time, and later Ward’s coach. Dicky, during his brief boxing career, is known for having clashed with the world champion of the seventies: Sugar Ray Leonard.

Eklund, born on May 3, 1957, from amateur boxer to professional boxer on August 26, 1975. After losing his debut match to Joe DeFayette, he won ten consecutive fights and took the name of Dick Eklund. On July 18, 1978 he battled the great Sugar Ray Leonard and lost, although in a scene from the film Bale claims the opposite.

Eklund, in his career, totaled 19 victories and, when he stopped fighting, he began to train his half-brother. “Dicky continues to be a local legend and trains boxers at his brother’s gym“, we read at the end of the film: this is because Dicky, in addition to his competitive career, is also famous for having been arrested 66 times, in most cases for drug possession.

When he started following his brother Eklund he had just served 5 years in prison for armed robbery. The man, in addition to his crack problems, was also involved in a murder that took place outside a bar in 2006. The victim was punched and died after hitting his head on the asphalt, Dicky stated that the man in question intended to strike him and that his nephew had intervened in his defense. Today, the protagonists of the story told in The Fighter, Dicky and Micky, travel throughout the United States giving seminars and motivational talks to college students.