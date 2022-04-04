The figure for the massacre in the Turi prison continues to rise: 20 inmates have already been murdered | Security | News

The Ecuadorian prison system registered a new bloody episode this Sunday, April 3. This time, the setting was the Turi prison, in Azuay. The death toll has been increasing over the hours.

At 2:00 p.m. it was indicated that there were 12 dead, at 6:00 p.m. the figure rose to 13 and two hours later the Government has reported that it already reaches 20.

In the morning it was reported that there were ten injured and this afternoon it was detailed that five are seriously injured.

The first death toll was confirmed by the Government almost twelve hours after the incidents, after a meeting in Cuenca held by the Minister of the Interior, Patricio Carrillo, with authorities from the Police, the Armed Forces and the Ecuadorian Human Rights Secretariat. .

Until 6:00 p.m., the Government still did not have full control of the pavilions, as there were armed prisoners.

The incidents in that prison began around 01:30. Residents of the area reported screams and detonations coming from the pavilions. Videos were even circulated in which inmates were seen trying to leave the pavilions.

The government associates the riots with a criminal organization that seeks to take complete control of the prison, while other cells resist this. Los Lobos, a drug criminal organization, is behind the disputes with dissident cells.

Relatives who were stationed this morning outside the prison commented that they received calls from inmates at dawn. Some called fearful, because inmates from certain pavilions were trying to break into others.

Desperation outside the Turi prison due to riots and shots reported this Sunday; there are injured and deceased inmates

Police reports indicate that at 04:30 the unified command post was activated; and that, around 07:30, the Police and Armed Forces deployed specialized units to the Turi CPL in coordination with the SNAI to carry out control actions.

Carrillo, who expressed his condolences on behalf of the president, said this afternoon that they will take action to end the violence in prisons, although he did not detail the measures. The authorities indicated that a new state of exception will not be declared, but that they will act with the instruments permitted by law.

The last massacre in Ecuadorian prisons with a high number of deaths was recorded last November. It was reported at the Litoral Penitentiary: the event caused 68 deaths and 25 injuries, including those detained for minor crimes or those who had not been sentenced.

Some 800 police and military personnel were sent to Turi after disturbances. api Photo: The Universe

Since the incidents occurred until noon this Sunday, the National Service for Comprehensive Attention to Adult Persons Deprived of Liberty and Adolescent Offenders of Ecuador (SNAI) barely posted two trills on its Twitter account.

One to confirm the alterations in the internal order, communicate that the security protocols were activated and that the intervention was coordinated; and another to report that Pablo Ramírez, director of the SNAI, moved to Cuenca.

While this was happening, the Minister of the Interior, Patricio Carrillo, used his Twitter account to issue a statement about what had happened. “We are going to clean out the stable of augías that the prison system has become. The National Government will do everything necessary to achieve it. Ecuador no longer supports irrationality and violence (sic) ”, he posted, and that was later retweeted by President Guillermo Lasso.

The phrase of cleaning the stable of Augeas alludes to a story from Greek mythology. That story concerns a barn that hadn’t been cleaned in a long time and had accumulated a lot of manure; Hercules cleans it in a single day, a task that was considered impossible to accomplish in a short time. He did it by diverting a river bed to the stable to accomplish the task of cleaning it.

“We are going to clean the Augias stable that the prison system has become,” says Patricio Carrillo, Minister of the Interior

The Ministry of Government indicated that 800 police and military personnel are currently in the Turi prison. Part of the contingent was sent from other cities.

The director of the SNAI indicated that 90 prisoners had been evacuated. The authorities specified that no escapes were reported in that prison, which registered some 1,600 inmates.

One of the first to speak of deaths in that riot was the mayor of Cuenca, Pedro Palacios, who during an event in a neighborhood expressed solidarity with the families of those deprived of liberty.

After noon, without specifying figures, the Human Rights Secretariat expressed its condolences to the relatives of the deceased and reported that it had activated psychological assistance protocols.

Carrillo went to the Turi prison to verify the prison emergency and define the operational actions that allow the tactical groups to regain control.

Weeks ago, a commission of the IACHR issued a report in which it indicates that a lack of effective control by the State of penitentiary centers, self-government systems, corruption and insufficient security personnel are part of the main causes of violence. prison in Ecuador.

Absence of effective control by the State of prisons, self-government systems, corruption, and insufficient security personnel, among the shortcomings detected by the IACHR

“One of the pressing problems in the prisons where the most serious acts of violence have occurred is the lack of effective control by the State of the penitentiary centers,” the report cites.

The visit of the commissioners took place last December, after cruel massacres that occurred in Guayaquil and other prisons, which in 2021, in only eight events, caused 316 dead inmates.

The Secretary for Human Rights of the Government, Bernarda Ordóñez, pointed out that the problem of the crisis in prisons is not just now, but is due to the neglect of several years.

According to data provided to the IACHR by the National Comprehensive Care Service for Adult Persons Deprived of Liberty and Adolescent Offenders (SNAI), as of November 29, 2021, there were 36,599 persons deprived of liberty. These are housed in 36 detention centers, distributed in liberty deprivation centers (CPL), provisional liberty deprivation centers (CPPL) and social rehabilitation centers (CRS), located throughout the country in nine geographical areas. . (I)