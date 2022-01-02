the figure is staggering

Sylvester Stallone’s mansion is about to be purchased by Adele for the gigantic sum of 58 million dollars.

As reported by the Daily Star, the 33-year-old singer is said to be trying to expand his real estate empire in Los Angeles: according to the broadcaster TMZ, in fact, Adele seems to be willing to buy “the huge house of Stallone”.

READ ALSO => Adele, the new album and the weight loss of 45 kg: this is her secret

The mega villa, which spans approximately 1,720 square meters and features eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, has been designed by Richard Landry and is located in the exclusive North Beverly Park, the area of ​​Los Angeles where the residences of the most famous people are located.

Stallone, who first bought the property in the 1990s, has been trying to sell it for about a year, initially priced at $ 110 million (approximately 96 million euros).

Since he couldn’t find buyers, the hugely popular actor decided to lower the price of the gigantic mansion – which includes a huge swimming pool and a large garden – $ 85 million.

Several famous people live in the same neighborhood

Stallone, now 75, then further lowered the price to 80 million dollars, relying first on real estate agents from Hilton & Hyland and then on Tomer and Isidora Fridman, Kurt Rappaport and Jade Mills.

READ ALSO => Mourning for the singer Adele: her father died after a long battle against cancer

The house is located in the same neighborhood where the famous restaurateur and TV personality lived Lisa Vanderpump and the famous singer-songwriter Rod Stewart.

The main house has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms including a master suite, three spacious en suite bedrooms and two service bedrooms.