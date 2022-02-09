the figure that makes Manchester United tremble. The first whistles arrive

After the English Cup round of 32, here is the midweek round in the Premier League, with the English league trying to recover the twenty and passing matches postponed. Manchester United’s away match at Burnley will take place tonight. Ralf Rangnick’s men are veterans from elimination in the FA Cup against Middlesbrough on penalties . It was an acceptable performance after all (many opportunities created but also many goals eaten and the penalty missed by Cristiano Ronaldo), but it is clear that getting out of the cup always hurts also because at Old Trafford these days there is no lack of controversy .

Mason Greenwood is out – he is free on bail, suspected of rape and violence, and the club has confirmed he remains out of the squad – although so far there are no certain indictments (police are still investigating). And according to some observers, not everyone in the locker room shares the club’s decision to move away from the player in this way, also because there are still no official accusations. Cavani and Lingard are back, but there are still many players out of action: in addition to Greenwood, Bailly, Fred and Alex Telles (the last two positive results at Covid). Called Pogba, who played the last 9 minutes and extra time against Boro, but who did not start the match against Atalanta at the beginning of November in the Champions League.

First whistles for Ronaldo in Manchester

Ronaldo – disputed by the fans after the mistake from the spot in the Cup – meanwhile it is dry from four official races and, if he does not score against Burnley, he will decide the longest negative streak since 2010. The Portuguese, who turned 37 last Saturday, still enjoys Rangnick’s confidence and should start as a starter. Burnley will also be last in the standings but they are an opponent to be taken with a grain of salt and the standings are deceiving a little since, compared to United, they have played three fewer games.